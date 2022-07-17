Your cat isn’t the one from Stray, but he can go on adventures just as curious with these backpack and harness accessories

Annapurna Interactive has collaborated with Travel Cat to make these products a reality.

Although Stray has conquered us by having a very adorable, which is seen as one of the reasons for its popularity on Steam, there is no doubt that gamers already have one or more cats in their hearts. We talk about our own catsthose pets for which we would give our lives despite the fact that they throw glass glasses and scratch us when we want to caress their bellies.

Annapurna Interactive is fully aware of our love for kittens, and that is why it has announced a collaboration with the Travel Cats brand to launch merchandising of limited editionwhich in this case consists of a harness and a backpack. In this way, the editors of Stray want us to take our cat out on adventures with a most original product.

What is special about these accessories? Well, apart from their obvious features, both are inspired by Stray. The manufacturers wanted to capture the colors of the BlueTwelve Studio game on the backpack, which supports a weight of just over 11 kilos. On the other hand, the harness is a replica the one worn by the feline protagonist of Stray, it has straps and velcro that guarantee the best fit for our companion and ensures the visibility of the cat with a reflective strap.

Returning to the BlueTwelve Studio video game, it should be remembered that Stray will be available for PC, PS4 and PS5 next July 19. This release will be preceded by two patches to install on the day of the premiere, although it is also important to note that the title has already confirmed two physical editions that will arrive later.

