Your data can be freely transferred to the United States: Europe’s agreement with Joe Biden that Mark Zuckerberg wanted so much

The European Union and the United States have reached an agreement to be able to re-transfer our personal data between the two regions, as has just been announced by the President of the United States, Joe Biden.





Thanks to this new agreement, North American companies such as Google, Amazon or Facebook’s Meta will be able to continue managing European user dataon servers outside of Europe.

It’s just what Mark Zuckerberg and his company claimed not long ago when in a very controversial statement he said that if they don’t let him transfer data like before, Facebook and Instagram can get out of our lives and then he questioned Europe’s rules on data protection.

Neither Biden nor Ursula von der Leyen, president of the European Commission, have given more details about how this new data transfer agreement will differ from previous ones, which did not fit within the European legal framework on data protection. The US president says that this transfer of information represents a business of 7.1 billion dollars.

A history of agreements and disagreements





It should be remembered that this topic is very controversial. In 2020, the European justice annulled the previous ‘Privacy Shield’ because it did not comply with our regulations. You have to think that in Europe we have a regulation that protects our personal data more than the one in the US.

This agreement has been taken within the framework of a meeting between the leaders of the United States and the European Union to get the American country to send energy to Europe so that the region can reduce its dependence on Russia, in a complicated context, after the invasion from the Moscow government to Ukraine a month ago now.

The United States has long wants the transfer of users’ personal data to be carried out freely. As Facebook already said, not doing so makes the tech giants lose money, because their way of making money is the amount of information they handle in order to sell to advertisers.

It has not been specified whether this decision is related to the agreement that will lead Europe to be able to receive more energy from the United States or if it has been a requirement imposed by the United Statesbut it is striking that both announcements arrive at the same time.