Your definitive guide to Netflix’s Selling Sunset – why Maya is the real queen of the Netflix series

It’s an ongoing debate amongst followers of Selling Sunset: which “character” from The Oppenheim Group is your favorite?

Not like different actuality exhibits the place there’s a transparent hero and villain – not naming any names – the traces are somewhat extra blurred on the Netflix series.

We’ve received to know The Oppenheim Group pretty effectively over two seasons (quickly to be three on Friday seventh August) and I’m right here to announce there’s just one true queen of the LA brokers and it’s Maya Vander.

The 32-year-old all the time manages to hold her cool whereas her colleagues spend extra time speaking about one another than the homes they’re promoting. Maya on the different hand, makes some stable greenback payments, all whereas gaining extra {qualifications}, splitting her time between LA and Miami and of course, being a implausible mum. A real feminist icon!

If you happen to want a recap simply why Maya is the queen of all issues, I’m right here to serve the tea on the Selling Sunset forged. And it’s piping scorching.

Season one: Maya retains her cool and rises by means of the ranks

Keep in mind a time you didn’t find out about The Oppenheim Group? Me neither. Episode one introduces us to the group we now know and love. Fiery blonde Christine Quinn is greatest pals with quieter blonde Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Younger is sitting in the nook getting cash (when she’s not texting her boyfriend in Europe), we barely know Davina Potratz simply but (however by gosh, we are going to quickly), Jason and Brett are in all probability making espresso and there, getting on with life, is our Maya.

However the peace and tranquility doesn’t final lengthy as new starter Chrishell Stause arrives, prepared to impress the group and armed with pet provides for the resident pooches, Nico and Zelda. It’s secure to say a brand new lion in the den doesn’t go down effectively with the likes of protecting and constant Christine, however all of them agree to give her an opportunity.

The primary main revelation of the season comes from Maya, when she reveals she’s pregnant. It’s pleasant information and she or he shares the joyful second of taking a being pregnant check with Chrishell, who she swears to secrecy. Chrishell of course agrees (keep in mind this for later).

In the meantime, Mary is going from strength-to-strength along with her French lover, Romain Bonnet, and it looks as if she’s received her sights set on a future collectively. Whereas out for dinner, Mary quizzers her boyfriend over having children and settling down. At 20-something, Romain is somewhat coy and Mary arrives at work the subsequent day along with her coronary heart breaking at the thought they’re at completely different phases of their lives (keep in mind this, too).

Only one episode later, Mary and Romain are engaged. Sure, I used to be confused and affected by slight whiplash too. However, hurrah! An opportunity to have a good time. However, as we all the time discover with Selling Sunset, nobody may be joyful for too lengthy, as Davina, who we haven’t correctly met but, pipes up and throws shade at Mary’s non-diamond ring. The group clarify to Davina how Romain didn’t have the funds for for LA bling however he purchased a sentimental ring as a placeholder.

Afterward, Chrishell pins down Davina whereas on a home viewing to chat about Mary and Romain. Chrishell, who’s nonetheless getting to know the group and the method they work, quizzes her colleague about whether or not Mary and Romain must be getting married, how mature Romain is and whether or not or not Mary pays his method. Davina says she doesn’t actually know, however gives that Mary does actually spend lots of her hard-earned money on her boyfriend. Chrishell jokes that Mary ought to get a pre-nup. They chuckle, blissfully unaware of the drama to come from that fateful dialog – of course inside the house of 5 minutes and quicker than 5G, Davina tells Maya about the chat, Maya tells Christine, and Christine tells Mary.

Netflix

The Oppenheim ladies exit for dinner and speak turns to Maya, and the way she isn’t consuming. With out considering, Chrishell gives her “cheers” to the unborn baby and that’s that, the cat’s out of the bag. Queen Maya is naturally disillusioned to have her secret blurted out in such a way, however beams with each mom’s satisfaction as she confirms it’s true. This is the first time we see Maya at the centre of the drama, and merely brush it off with all of the cool, calm and collective sass we’ve come to love.

As if Chrishell couldn’t be having a worse evening, speak turns to Mary and Romain, and the earlier dialog that occurred on the home displaying. Chrishell makes an attempt to defend herself, saying she doesn’t keep in mind what precisely was stated, however Davina throws her pal underneath the bus and blurts all of it out, conveniently forgetting her half in the debate. Chaos ensues and Chrishell learns the laborious method she wants to have thick pores and skin to thrive on this workplace.

Christine takes it upon herself to shield her Trip Or Die Mary and has a dialog with Chrishell, begging her to personal up to her actions as she so typically does. The message appears to get by means of, however tensions stay rife. What’s extra, the fairly frankly wonderful Christine will get up to extra mischief all through the series, and does the unforgivable, like forgetting her keys to a displaying with a really aggravated Heather – if the two didn’t see eye-to-eye earlier than that, they definitely didn’t after – and she or he tells Mary in a roundabout method she’s transferring too quick with Romain.

It’s secure to say tensions couldn’t have been larger with all the ladies bickering all through the relaxation of the series, however our hero Maya stays robust, stays out of the drama, and lets her blossoming bump develop as her checking account does at the identical time.

After which comes the pool get together. Solely a present as glamorous as Selling Sunset would have its large finale showdown in the pool get together setting. And boy, what an explosive episode it is. Chrishell nonetheless isn’t pals with Christine for the complete Mary debate however they appeared to be skilled in work settings. Nonetheless, a pair of champagnes later and Christine groups up with Davina to accuse Chrishell of being “two-faced”. The battle, which is watched on by bosses Brett and Jason, takes an enormous flip when Mary gives her assist to Chrishell, the lady who joked about pre-nups only a couple of paragraphs above. Christine naturally loses it and seeing her good friend slipping by means of her fingers, lashes out at Chrishell till the latter storms out of the get together.

It’s a greater evening for Maya, who finds out she’s having a child boy. How candy.

As the series comes to an finish, the ladies have by no means been extra separate, extra drama is clearly on the horizon, and Maya is dwelling her greatest life awaiting the beginning of her first-born.

Season two – Maya claims her crown

It’s all change as we return to The Oppenheim Group – Mary and Chrishell are seemingly greatest pals, Heather’s boyfriend is a long-lost reminiscence and she or he’s now courting Tarek El Moussa (a actuality star in the States for these of you not in the know), Christine has not been seen for months and Maya has had a lovely child boy, Aidan.

When Christine arrives again in LA, it seems she’s bagged a person! She met Christian Richard when promoting him a home and the pair hit it off. After a whirlwind tour round the globe, Christine comes again carrying some additional baggage – an unlimited engagement ring. Everybody is shocked by the information, however no-one extra so than Mary, who has to discover out second-hand her Trip Or Die is engaged. It’s an enormous blow for the friendship and the pair appear to be they’re virtually over.

Nonetheless, no sooner are you able to meet up with the previous gossip and a beginner arrives! Amanza Smith, a brand new Oppenheim recruit and a long-time good friend of Jason and Mary. Amanza has simply moved into the real property sport after working as an inside designer and residential stager for the previous couple of years. Keep in mind Amanza’s title, for no different motive than she’s completely superior.

In the meantime, Chrishell sadly misplaced her father to most cancers in the break between seasons one and two. Christine tried to attain out to her following the pool get together conflict and despatched her flowers for her loss, however Chrishell wasn’t in a really forgiving temper – and Christine wasn’t joyful about that. As the $40million itemizing lastly opens to consumers, the ladies have their highly-anticipated reunion – and it is each bit as toe-curling as I’d imagined.

Chrishell and Christine head for a chat on the solar loungers as in the event that they’re auditioning for Love Island and it seems the latter had some explaining to do – Christine held a home get together and named a cocktail after Chrishell (A “Chrishell’s Two Confronted Tonic” anybody?) after which to make issues worse, forgot why she despatched flowers. After a tense conflict, the pair agree to simply be co-workers and it looks as if a smart resolution has been made for as soon as!

Davina’s position significantly picks up in season two as she decides to tackle a $75million itemizing in Beverly Hills. Brett and Jason aren’t majorly happy with the mansion, believing it to be value a mere $50million. Davina says she is aware of greatest and insists she will be able to promote it – and what’s extra, says she will be able to promote it inside three months earlier than the vendor goes elsewhere. God loves a trier.

And we haven’t even talked about Mary but! She’s utterly beloved up and planning her wedding ceremony to Romain, however he’s nonetheless not majorly fussed about it, joyful to let his wife-to-be do the planning. Charming. Nonetheless, he decides to become involved when it comes to the visitor checklist. Now, as we all know by season two, The Oppenheim group do every part collectively, so that they’d all be invited to the wedding ceremony, proper? Improper. Romain places his foot down and tells Mary all of her work colleagues can come apart from Davina, who was trash-talking him in season one. Gasp! And to make issues worse, the complete gang finds out at one other pool get together – can we cease having these please? – and it’s down to Christine “Loyal” Quinn to inform Davina the unhealthy information; it’s her responsibility to stir the pot, in spite of everything.

Christine on the different hand does invite everybody to her engagement get together – which is lavish, luscious, and completely ludicrous – and Romain sits down for a chat with Davina. It doesn’t go effectively, Davina’s nonetheless not invited to the large day. Ouch.

In Heather’s world, she’s discovering life as a step-parent fairly tiring and decides to have somewhat moan to Maya, who of course is juggling her son, her work, and her journey. In what’s probably the greatest scene of the series, Maya throws shade at her co-worker who appears to have utterly missed the mark. And to high issues off, Brett gives Maya a killer itemizing which is a real do-up mission. After all, it’s simply one other day in the workplace for our favorite, who says she will probably be ready to shift it inside a yr and a half as soon as the work was full (she sells the property a pair of episodes later – heroic).

Again at wedding ceremony planning HQ – aka a home displaying – Mary lastly confronts Christine for telling Davina about her visitor checklist. Christine as ever stays agency however truthful, insisting that Davina ought to have came upon first, earlier than all her colleagues. Mary is naturally fuming and it appears the pair are extra at odds than ever.

In the meantime, Amanza gives Heather some assist when she says she wants to go to her step-daughter’s birthday celebration, and takes a weekend displaying off her arms. The type gesture backfires and Amanza is late, tells the consumer Heather’s private enterprise, however does get a proposal. Heather is fuming, and fairly frankly at this level, everybody is fuming with everybody.

And earlier than we all know it, we’re at Mary’s hen do. It appears to be like like everybody is getting on advantageous, Christine appears to have made amends with the bride-to-be and everybody is joyful… for a few second. Heather chooses the center of a burlesque efficiency as the excellent time to inform Christine somebody had been calling out her relationship with Christian – and provides on it was season two nemeses Mary and Chrishell. Mary admits to Christine she had talked about there was an “overlap” in her former Trip Or Die’s relationship and it isn’t lengthy earlier than we’re again to that previous cycle: Mary and Christine battle, Christine apologises, they’re pals once more.

At Heather’s dealer’s open (a piece occasion, we must always stress), Christine takes it upon herself to name Mary out as soon as extra – this time for a second bachelorette get together they’d with out her, Heather and Davina. Mary and Christine are at odds as soon as extra, however the latter actually will get the nail in, calling her former good friend a “f***ing fool” behind her again – although she argues she wasn’t calling her that, she was saying she appears to be like like one. OK then. Roughly 10 seconds later, Amanza and Mary are at her closing becoming and Christine arrives with flowers and one more apology. All is effectively, however Amanza doesn’t belief Christine so far as she might throw her. And Mary doesn’t know Christine was calling her worse than muck.

Subsequent, it’s the large day of Mary’s wedding ceremony, however work doesn’t cease there, with Mary displaying a purchaser round a home on Doheny she has, one she loves a lot she decides to get married in it. The marriage goes forward, Mary and Romain get hitched nevertheless it isn’t with out drama. Christine and Chrishell have somewhat chat and speak turns to the second bachelorette – eagle-eyed Amanza spots the potential for an argument a mile away and shuts it down. Christine is positively livid with Amanza for performing like Mary’s anti-beef bodyguard and it appears to be like like we’re going to have an enormous feud with them very shortly… And certainly it gained’t be lengthy earlier than Mary finds out Christine stated she appeared like a “f***ing fool”, will it?

As soon as once more, Maya proves herself to be the real backbone of The Oppenheim Group, juggling her child, her work and her relationship effortlessly and with out drama. Whereas the different ladies tear one another aside, Maya retains Selling Sunset’s real property coronary heart beating.

Season three – Bow down to queen Maya

Determined to know what occurs to the ladies in season three? Nicely, let me promise you there will probably be heaps to sink your enamel into.

Christine marries her man, Mary makes plans for the future and Heather desires about an engagement. As for Chrishell, it’s a tougher season as she splits from her husband Justin Hartley in a shock divorce, whereas Davina is again making an attempt to promote that $75million home whereas inflicting an entire load of drama.

And as for Maya? There’s joyful information…. and a possible change of coronary heart for The Oppenheim Group.