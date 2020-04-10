Your Easter Weekend TV schedule: All the TV and film to watch this Bank Holiday

It’s Easter! It might be an indoors affair this yr, however there’s nonetheless loads of Bank Holiday movies and TV accessible on the small display and we’ve scoured the TV schedules to discover the best.
From the return of Britain’s Obtained Expertise and Killing Eve to Gavin and Stacey repeats to an Indiana Jones marathon – it’s a real Easter extravaganza.
So right here’s the full listing of our prime picks for the whole Bank Holiday weekend.
Good Friday
As the four-day weekend begins, right here’s what to watch on Good Friday:
- The Graham Norton Present, 9pm, BBC One
- Joe Lycett’s Obtained Your Again, 9pm, Channel 4
- The Mandalorian, Disney Plus
- Raiders of the Misplaced Ark, 6.40pm, BBC One
- Friday Night time Dinner, 10pm, CHannel 4
- Bulletproof, 10pm, Sky One
- The Essential Occasion, Netflix
Everybody is aware of Bank Holidays are for movies – listed here are the greatest motion pictures to watch on Good Friday:
- The Prince of Egypt, Sky Cinema and NOW TV
- Code 8 (2019), Netflix
- Tigertail (2020), Netflix
- Night time Hunter (2018), Netflix
- Babe, 3.45pm, Sky One
- Antz, 3.35pm, ITV2
- Hop, 5.15pm, ITV2
- Flushed Away, 3:00PM, Film4
- The Idea Of Every little thing, 10:15PM, ITV
- Mad Max: Fury Highway, 9:00PM, ITV2
- Rambo III, 9:00PM, ITV4
- Independence Day: Resurgence, 9:00PM, Film4
- Completely Fabulous: the Film, 10:40PM, BBC One
Easter Saturday
These Easter eggs are getting nearer… for our full listing of picks try our information to what to watch on Easter Saturday TV Information.
Right here’s the greatest TV to watch on Easter Saturday:
- Love Wedding ceremony Repeat, Netflix
- Spider-Man: Far From House, Now TV
- Britain’s Obtained Expertise, 8pm ITV, 8pm
- Easter from King’s, 7pm, BBC2
- Gavin & Stacey and Outnumbered repeats, 8.15pm and 8.45pm, BBC One
- All Spherical to Mrs Brown’s, 9.15pm, BBC One
- Mary Berry’s Easter Feast repeat, 6pm, BBC2
- Animal Rescue College, 4:40pm, Channel 4
- Nice Canal Journeys repeat, 8pm, Channel 4
- Twin, 9pm, BBC4
- Dynamo Past Perception, 9pm, Sky One
- Saturday Kitchen Reside, 10am, BBC One
And naturally, listed here are your Saturday movies:
- Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 6.25pm, BBC One
- Victoria and Abdul, 9.15pm, BBC2
- Star Trek, 9pm, Channel 4
- Man of Metal, 10pm, Sky One
- The Best Story Ever Advised, 12pm, BBC 2
- Matilda, 2.35pm, Channel 5
- Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 4.40pm, Channel 5
- Pan, 5.50pm, ITV2
- MoominValley, 5.30pm, Sky One
Easter Sunday
Easter Sunday will deliver greater than chocolate eggs. For our full choose listing try our what to watch on Easter Sunday TV Information.
Listed below are the prime picks to watch on Easter Sunday:
- Brews Brothers, Netflix
- Celeb Who Desires To Be a Millionaire, 7pm, ITV
- Yesterday, Now TV
- Indiana Jones and the Final Campaign, 4.35pm, BBC1
- Countryfile, 7pm, BBC One
- The Nest, 9pm, BBC One
- Race Throughout the World, 8pm, BBC2
- Belgravia, 9pm, ITV
- The Good Karma Hospital, 8pm, ITV
- Homeland, 9pm, Channel 4
- Sacred Songs – the Secrets and techniques of Our Hearts, 7pm, BBC4
- Urbi et Orbi with the Pope/ Sunday Worship/Alexander Armstrong’s Heavenly Gardens, 11am, BBC One
- Golf The Masters, 5pm, BBC2
The Sunday film selections – some Easter themed, others much less so:
- Fairly Girl, 10pm, Channel 5
- Bumblebee, 5.45pm, on Channel 4
- The Ten Commandments, 2.45pm, Channel 5
- Shrek, 5.15pm, ITV2
- Sing, 6.55pm, ITV2
- Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit, 2.35pm, ITV
- Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, 2.55pm, Channel 4
Easter Monday
The lengthy weekend could also be ending, however some nice exhibits are solely simply beginning. For our full breakdown of what’s on try our what to watch on Easter Monday TV information.
Listed below are our picks to watch on Easter Monday:
- Quiz, 9pm, ITV
- Killing Eve, BBC iPlayer
- Father Brown repeat, 1:40pm, BBC1
- Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry, 9pm, BBC2
- The Nest, 9pm, BBC1
- Outlander, Amazon Prime
- Mary Berry’s Easter Feast, 7pm, BBC2
You financial institution vacation afternoon film selections:
- The Gown, 3pm, BBC2
- Richie Wealthy, 2.45pm, ITV2
- Caspar, 4:40pm, ITV2
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Cranium, 6.40pm, BBC One
- Jurassic World, 6.35pm, ITV2
- Shrek the Third, 5pm, Film 4
- House Alone, 6.50pm, Film 4
Discover all these showings on our TV Information.
Add Comment