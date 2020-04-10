Your Easter Weekend TV schedule: All the TV and film to watch this Bank Holiday

It’s Easter! It might be an indoors affair this yr, however there’s nonetheless loads of Bank Holiday movies and TV accessible on the small display and we’ve scoured the TV schedules to discover the best.

From the return of Britain’s Obtained Expertise and Killing Eve to Gavin and Stacey repeats to an Indiana Jones marathon – it’s a real Easter extravaganza.

So right here’s the full listing of our prime picks for the whole Bank Holiday weekend.

Good Friday

As the four-day weekend begins, right here’s what to watch on Good Friday:

The Graham Norton Present, 9pm, BBC One

Joe Lycett’s Obtained Your Again, 9pm, Channel 4

The Mandalorian, Disney Plus

Raiders of the Misplaced Ark, 6.40pm, BBC One

Friday Night time Dinner, 10pm, CHannel 4

Bulletproof, 10pm, Sky One

The Essential Occasion, Netflix

Everybody is aware of Bank Holidays are for movies – listed here are the greatest motion pictures to watch on Good Friday:

The Prince of Egypt, Sky Cinema and NOW TV

Code 8 (2019), Netflix

Tigertail (2020), Netflix

Night time Hunter (2018), Netflix

Babe, 3.45pm, Sky One

Antz, 3.35pm, ITV2

Hop, 5.15pm, ITV2

Flushed Away, 3:00PM, Film4

The Idea Of Every little thing, 10:15PM, ITV

Mad Max: Fury Highway, 9:00PM, ITV2

Rambo III, 9:00PM, ITV4

Independence Day: Resurgence, 9:00PM, Film4

Completely Fabulous: the Film, 10:40PM, BBC One

Easter Saturday

These Easter eggs are getting nearer… for our full listing of picks try our information to what to watch on Easter Saturday TV Information.

Right here’s the greatest TV to watch on Easter Saturday:

Love Wedding ceremony Repeat, Netflix

Spider-Man: Far From House, Now TV

Britain’s Obtained Expertise, 8pm ITV, 8pm

Easter from King’s, 7pm, BBC2

Gavin & Stacey and Outnumbered repeats, 8.15pm and 8.45pm, BBC One

All Spherical to Mrs Brown’s, 9.15pm, BBC One

Mary Berry’s Easter Feast repeat, 6pm, BBC2

Animal Rescue College, 4:40pm, Channel 4

Nice Canal Journeys repeat, 8pm, Channel 4

Twin, 9pm, BBC4

Dynamo Past Perception, 9pm, Sky One

Saturday Kitchen Reside, 10am, BBC One

And naturally, listed here are your Saturday movies:

Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 6.25pm, BBC One

Victoria and Abdul, 9.15pm, BBC2

Star Trek, 9pm, Channel 4

Man of Metal, 10pm, Sky One

The Best Story Ever Advised, 12pm, BBC 2

Matilda, 2.35pm, Channel 5

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 4.40pm, Channel 5

Pan, 5.50pm, ITV2

MoominValley, 5.30pm, Sky One

Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday will deliver greater than chocolate eggs. For our full choose listing try our what to watch on Easter Sunday TV Information.

Listed below are the prime picks to watch on Easter Sunday:

Brews Brothers, Netflix

Celeb Who Desires To Be a Millionaire, 7pm, ITV

Yesterday, Now TV

Indiana Jones and the Final Campaign, 4.35pm, BBC1

Countryfile, 7pm, BBC One

The Nest, 9pm, BBC One

Race Throughout the World, 8pm, BBC2

Belgravia, 9pm, ITV

The Good Karma Hospital, 8pm, ITV

Homeland, 9pm, Channel 4

Sacred Songs – the Secrets and techniques of Our Hearts, 7pm, BBC4

Urbi et Orbi with the Pope/ Sunday Worship/Alexander Armstrong’s Heavenly Gardens, 11am, BBC One

Golf The Masters, 5pm, BBC2

The Sunday film selections – some Easter themed, others much less so:

Fairly Girl, 10pm, Channel 5

Bumblebee, 5.45pm, on Channel 4

The Ten Commandments, 2.45pm, Channel 5

Shrek, 5.15pm, ITV2

Sing, 6.55pm, ITV2

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Manufacturing unit, 2.35pm, ITV

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, 2.55pm, Channel 4

Easter Monday

The lengthy weekend could also be ending, however some nice exhibits are solely simply beginning. For our full breakdown of what’s on try our what to watch on Easter Monday TV information.

Listed below are our picks to watch on Easter Monday:

Quiz, 9pm, ITV

Killing Eve, BBC iPlayer

Father Brown repeat, 1:40pm, BBC1

Dolly Parton: 50 Years at the Opry, 9pm, BBC2

The Nest, 9pm, BBC1

Outlander, Amazon Prime

Mary Berry’s Easter Feast, 7pm, BBC2

You financial institution vacation afternoon film selections:

The Gown, 3pm, BBC2

Richie Wealthy, 2.45pm, ITV2

Caspar, 4:40pm, ITV2

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Cranium, 6.40pm, BBC One

Jurassic World, 6.35pm, ITV2

Shrek the Third, 5pm, Film 4

House Alone, 6.50pm, Film 4

Discover all these showings on our TV Information.