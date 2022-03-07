Your Elden Ring Gameplay Can Be Ruined On Steam, But Bandai Namco Here’s How To Avoid It

Save data would not be syncing properly with Steam Cloud on some occasions.

Elden Ring is enjoying unprecedented success in FromSoftware games, experiencing a premiere on Steam that has far exceeded the figures achieved by Sekiro and Dark Souls 3, however, the latest work of Hidetaka Miyazaki has been dragging a series of problems that have earned him criticism on the Valve platform.

Since launch, in FromSoftware have not stopped working on new patches that were used to polish bugsfix crashes and improve performance, although there is a bug in the Steam version that can be quite an annoyance for more than one player: sometimes save data might not sync correctly with Steam Cloudleading us to lose hours of progress.

If losing hours of progress is already a nuisance in any game, in the challenging Elden Ring it can be a real drama, that’s why Bandai Namco has rushed to share a solution. Conflict between files saved locally and those stored in the cloud could lead to an overwrite of previous progress, which could waste a lot of hours game in our game.

It is important to update the Steam clientThis error is reflected we can see it when we start the gameif this happens, we must carefully verify the last date and time of saving, to select the desired data that we want to preserve and carry out the synchronization. From the editor they also recommend making a backup of our data stored locally elsewhere on our computer, in case we were faced with an inadvertent overwriting of local data via old cloud data.

Valve ya ha updated steam client to avoid the conflict between the data saved locally and those stored in the cloud, reminding us from the official account of the game on Twitter of the importance of updating the client to its latest version. If you have not yet started your journey through the Middle Lands, remember that in 3DJuegos you have our analysis of Elden Ring available.

More about: Elden Ring.