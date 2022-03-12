Your electricity bill includes a QR that quickly tells you which company is cheaper according to your consumption and how much you save if you change

Electricity is still at record highs, and at Genbeta we have set out to help readers by providing ways to check if you could pay less on your electricity bill. A few days ago we said that the best way to do it was to use a spreadsheet, a simulator and comparators, but today, thanks to a tweet from @editora We have discovered that the invoices have a QR that leads directly to the comparator.

There would be no news if it weren’t for the fact that this QR adds some value compared to manually entering the URL to which it leads, which is the CNMC comparator website. Yes, the same one we already talked about. What scanning that QR does is that it fills in data such as postal code or peak, valley and flat consumption estimated, because the URL that is generated includes all that information. Let’s see how it works.

Scan and check rates, from your mobile or PC



This is the QR of an Energy XXI bill.



QR on Naturgy invoice.

The first, obviously, is have our electricity bill, either on paper or in a PDF. In our case, we have verified that an invoice from Energía XXI and another from Naturgy include said QR, but another from Endesa does not. We do not know why it is, but perhaps not all include it. The second is to have a QR reader, on iPhone or Android. With both Google Lens and the built-in camera of iPhones and many Android manufacturers, it can be easily read.

The other option is take a screenshot of the QR to scan it in an online reader, if you want to open it directly from a computer. Even so, we have verified that, if after opening the link on your mobile you send it to yourself and open it on a PC, the data there will be the same as what we see on your mobile.

This is what appears on an iPhone running iOS:





And this is the information it offers once we click on ‘Continue’:





What the website does is calculate consumption for a year at the PVPC rate of the regulated market (in which there are about 11 million homes and which is affected by the hourly price that the media talks about so much), and offer an estimate of how much electricity would cost in the first and second year.

This is the analysis that the comparator does with one of our invoices, opening the QR link from the computer:





As we can see, with the rate most recommended by the CNMC comparator, the Naturgy Commitment Light Rate, we would pay 540 euros compared to the 723 of the history of the regulated market (PVPC rate). It is very important to note that at the top we will only see data from the regulated market. In other words, if we were already in the free market, the data from the reference marketer will not work, so the proposed options do not have to mean savings per se.



This shows the data of the cheapest option.

The conclusions are very similar to what we saw with the spreadsheet simulator and with the Electric Bill Simulator website that we proposed a few days ago. What reminds us @Dictatriz on Twitter, it is important to bear in mind that the calculations are made with an electricity tax of 5% and a VAT of 21%, while currently, due to the situation, the Government has set them at 0.5% and 10%, respectively.

This means that we will pay a little less than what the estimates say, as long as taxes remain low. Obviously, if we consume more energy than last year, the final sum for the year will be greater than that shown next to each rate.