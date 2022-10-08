Your gas bill includes a QR that quickly tells you which company is cheaper by taking you to this website

The energy crisis is raising the price of electricity and gas to astronomical figures, forcing citizens to worry even more about saving at home. This has also led to many people check their rate and reconsider a change of company.

In Spain there are two markets for contracting gas and electricity. On the one hand, there is the free market, with a price set by the companies themselves, while the regulated market is in accordance with the changing price according to the supply and demand of those who produce the energy and those who market it. On the web we can find a multitude of tools that help us find the rate that best suits our consumption at home. We are going to tell you about the page offered by the CNMC and with which we can access through the QR code of our invoice.

How to access the CNMC comparator from the QR code on your bill





In a large part of the electricity and gas bills issued by companies, we can find a QR code usually located on the last page. If we scan this code through the QR reader on our mobile, it will redirect us to the website of the CNMC (National Markets and Competition Commission), a regulatory body with regulations in multiple sectors, including energy.





The website offered by the CNMC is very useful, since by configuring our consumption and preferences, we can compare the price of multiple marketers. Under these lines we teach you how to use this tool.

When we start, the first thing we have to do is choose what type of supply we want to hire, either electricity, natural gas, or a rate in which both are applied. Depending on the type of supply we will have to adjust several parameters. If we opt for an electricity rate, we must fill the form with the start and end dates of the bill, the power of the installation, the peak and off-peak powers, as well as the consumption and additional services and permanence that we wish to contract. On the other hand, if we choose natural gas, the only thing we have to take into account is the postal code, estimated annual consumption, additional services and permanence.





Once we have inserted all the data, a list will appear with all applicable fees to the information indicated in the previous step. This list is ordered by lowest price, and if we select any of the rates, we will have all the information, as well as the customer service telephone number and website of each marketer. In addition, we can export the list and information in PDF format or Excel file.

An exorbitant price for the free market of natural gas

If we look at gas rates, we will see that today, the rate of last resort, or TUR, is at a much cheaper price than what is offered in the free market. A recent analysis by FACUA detected differences of up to 291% in the price of a kilowatt hour (kWh) in the free market with respect to the regulated rate or TUR established by the Government, mainly due to the fact that the regulated rate has set limits on increases for the price of gas in recent quarters than those of the market free do not have.





Thus, in March 2022 the regulator decided to maintain a maximum limit of 15% to the maximum cost increase of the raw material in its calculation formula for the revisions of April 1 and July 1, 2022. Now, this measure to contain the impact of the price of gas on small consumers has also been applied in the revisions of July 1, 2022. October 2022 and in the future from January 1, 2023.

The prices for the free market are currently exorbitant, being able to find offers from marketers above 2,000 euros per year for consumers in a home in which an annual consumption of about 6,000 kWh is estimated.