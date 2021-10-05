Your HBO lists can be misplaced when HBO Max arrives and the answer they suggest is… take a screenshot

The coming of HBO Max on October 26 can be an excellent second for tens of millions of folks, amongst which there are lots of who after years of the use of the previous HBO utility, need an enjoy this is in the end fashionable in symbol high quality and operation.

For all that Warner has observed and proven, we nonetheless can not know if HBO Max is on the degree of different, however we’ve observed an evident technological exchange. An explanation of the way a ways at the back of the HBO Spain utility and internet era (which was once not anything greater than that of HBO Nordic) is the recommendation they’ve given to make the migration:





“Earlier than October 26 Take a screenshot of your content material listing so you’ll recreate it on HBO Max.”

Recommendation clear of what is anticipated in an in a different way clear transition





Almost certainly you would not be expecting an organization as giant as Warner Media / HBO to provide the recommendation to take a screenshot of our listing of content material emigrate in your new platform. It is surprising, however that is the means it’s.

With “your content material listing” it kind of feels that HBO refers back to the ‘My Record’ segment of your present web site or utility, the place we will be able to save content material to make it extra obtainable. We can have to attend till October 26 to test it, but it surely does no longer appear that it signifies that we need to indicate the precise level the place we’re getting into a chain or films to proceed proper there on HBO Max.



That is actually the screenshot that HBO invitations us to take.

Being requested to take a screenshot as a substitute of offering a device (computerized or handbook) to import and export content material is the nearest factor we will be able to believe to being requested to indicate with paper and pen.

Even so, it’s the simplest bizarre element on this transition, as a result of, in a different way, HBO says that the get right of entry to credentials can be saved in HBO Max, so it is going to no longer be essential to modify the username or password. Nor do they point out that you must exchange the fee approach. In that sense, the whole lot can be clear.

Is still observed if each on smartphones and on different gadgets the appliance can be up to date or if to the contrary you must seek for it once more in every retailer. For now, showed by way of the platform on its web site, we all know that it is going to achieve iPhone and iPad, Android, Apple TV, Android TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, LG, Chrome OS, macOS, Home windows PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Sequence X | Sure, and Xbox One.