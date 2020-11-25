Your mobile number will change from January 1, there will be 11 digits instead of 10, know

Department Of Telecom Changes in the number of mobile numbers have been approved by the government and after the approval of the central government, the dialing pattern will change from fixed line to cellular mobile. Meaning now it will be mandatory to dial zero before calling on cellphone from any landline. Now this rule will come into effect from January 1, 2021. With this, now it will be 11 digits instead of number 10. Also Read – Mobile Number with 0 new rule from 1 January: In the new year, the way of calling from landline to mobile, will have to be ‘0’ before the number.

Explain that till now the call could be made from the fixed line without charging zero and in addition, the telecom department has instructed the telecom companies to give the details of the series of mobile numbers allotted.

The proposal to change the dialing of the mobile number was issued by the Telecom Regulatory of India (TRAI), which has been approved by the Department of Telecom. Now, according to TRAI, if there is an 11-digit mobile number instead of 10, the availability of mobile numbers in the country will increase.

A few days ago, several proposals were given to the government to change the mobile number from TRAI. A new national numbering plan was also included in this. Also, TRAI had recommended to issue a separate mobile number series for dongles, which was suggested to be 13 numbers instead of 10.

Why did the government take such a decision

The number of mobile users in India is constantly increasing and in such a situation new mobile numbers are needed. Therefore, there was a long-standing demand from TRAI to change the mobile number to 11 from 10. It is expected that with the number of mobile number series being changed to 11 instead of 10, a number of crores of new mobile numbers will be created.