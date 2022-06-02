“Your package is ready for delivery…”: INCIBE warns about a new false SMS from Correos to steal you

Phishing scams are currently the order of the day. Although we normally talk about cases related to CaixaBank, BBVA or Santander, today the focus is on the Correos service. This is the alert released by the National Cybersecurity Institute (INCIBE), which has revealed an SMS from Correos that is being broadcast asking for the bank details of the recipients.

As we say, cybercriminals are using the name of Correos to be able to send fraudulent SMS in which they are urged to click on a link with the aim of unlock a package that is ready for delivery. In this case, the page that is accessed looks similar to the one that Correos has to be able to pay the fees related to a new package that is arriving.

Correos in the focus of the new bank data theft attempt

In this case, the SMS will have the Mail itself as sender. This, in addition to phishing, is also considered smishing, which is the identity theft of any company. In addition, the content of the message states the following:

POSTAL SERVICES

Dear Customer:

Your package is ready for delivery, confirm the customs payment of (€1.79) at the following link: [URL maliciosa].





It can become quite common that you are currently waiting to receive a package from an online store. That is why many people will easily fall into this trap by providing all the data. The website shows the date of payment, as well as an amount of 1.79. Next there is a button that says Pay and continue. In the case of clicking, different bank details will be required, such as the card number, the expiration date and also the CCV.





All this will be within a payment gateway, which establishes the Correos logo at the top. This makes for an experience that conveys a lot of confidence. This is also due to the fact that it is a really simple website and that it does not have any type of misspelling. Once the payment details have been entered, these will be in the hands of cybercriminals that they will be able to make purchases with the card fraudulently and without limit.





As stated by INCIBE, if you have clicked on this link and entered the bank details, you will have to carry out the cancellation of bank cards. In addition to this, you must also report this scam in the hands of the State Security Forces and Corps.

As a general rule, even if you are expecting a very important package, you should not click on links that are a priori suspicious. It is always better contact the alleged sender in advance through customer service channels.