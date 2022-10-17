“Your package is ready for delivery”: the new fake SMS message from Post Office that will try to steal from you

Phishing messages are currently the order of the day, although it is true that it is evolving into what is known as vishing, although it requires more social engineering. The latest case we’ve faced on our own phones is the arrival of a massive SMS about the Correos service and the retention of a package in Customs.

Unfortunately these messages are really typical in the day to day of any person, and although it has been remembered in numerous things how important it is not to bite into them, people keep biting. This makes the appearance of these messages on our mobile phones more and more frequent.

Correos will not request a payment by SMS

This message, as seen in the following image, comes from a sender who seems particular. At the beginning of this it is specified that it supposedly arrives from Correos and introduces itself as customer service.





It goes on to explain that you have a package that is ready to deliver in 12 or 24 hours a day. But there is a problem: it is held in customs. In addition, it stipulates a price that is really common in similar messages that supposedly arrive from the Post Office: 2.64 euros. In this way they try to give it greater veracity by being a reduced price so that people do not care to pay it.

The next thing you find is a link that you are already beginning to suspect, since it starts with “tinyurl” and it is not from Correos. This should already make us all suspicious, but people can end up falling without any problem, since when entering this link a yellow web appears as if it were the Post Office.

In this case, personal data will be requested to ensure that the package goes to you, as well as the card number to make the corresponding payment. In this way you will see all your personal data exposed to cybercriminals. In addition, they always try to give you truthfulness, by ensuring that they are going to send you a verification SMS. In the event that you have received it and have given your data, it is important that you contact your bank to cancel your cards and be very careful with all the messages that you receive in the future.