‘Your Phone’, the Microsoft app to synchronize Windows 11 and Android, renamed ‘Mobile Link’ with a new design and functions

The Your Phone Windows application, launched three years ago and that allows us to link Android smartphones with Windows PCs —in such a way that it allows us to consult SMS and notifications without having to look at the mobile screen—, will change design and name, as announced by Microsoft on its corporate blog. Goodbye Your Phone, hello Mobile Link.

Regarding the name change, from Microsoft they allege that ‘Phone Link’ (Mobile Link) constitutes a tighter description of the role actual application. To this is added that the mobile app that is synchronized with the one installed on our PC also will be renamed to ‘Link to Windows’ (Link to Windows), and to link between the two, both will use the same icon.





Regarding the design, its motivation lies in the adaptation to the new aesthetic criteria and visual identity of Windows 11 (rounded corners, color palette etc.). As part of this new design, the interface will be focused on the aforementioned notifications and will add tab-based navigation—with Messages, Photos, Apps, and Calls sections—”so users don’t miss a thing.”

Another of the changes introduced affects the configurationwhich from Microsoft ensures that it will be easier from now on: with the new Mobile Link and Link to Windows, connect our PC with our Android phone it will be as simple as scanning a QR codein the image and likeness of what happens with WhatsApp and WhatsApp Desktop.

If you can’t wait to try these new apps, we have some good news for you: no need to wait for any update of Windows 11 or for new features to be tested in the Insiders program. On the contrary, Mobile Link is already available to be tested whenever you want.

Samsung is no longer the (only) preferred partner

In another order of things, Microsoft has also announced that optimized integration that Your Phone offered with the Surface Duo equipment and with the terminals of the South Korean Samsung, which allowed users to be offered the function of running Android applications on the Windows desktop itselfbecomes available in China also for use with several terminals from the manufacturer HONOR (specifically, for now, with the Magic V, Magic 4 and Magic 3 series).