Your V Rising castle can be greatly improved by learning about real gothic architecture, including Vlad the Impaler’s prison

Generally, playing V Rising you will see two types of castillo: One looks like a square stockade with no rooms and a coffin next to the sawmill, and the other is a labyrinthine network of tiny rooms that only the owner of the castle could possibly understand. But the virtue is in the middle ground, they say—if you want to improve yours, then you would do well to take note of what the main gothic buildings from the real world. They had no vampires, or so we think; but they were a good example of how combine aesthetics with utility. More importantly to us, they are suggestive venues, which is why they fit so well with dark fantasy.

And it is that above all, the Gothic castles and cathedrals are suggestive; they express their power and influence through a religious verticality, they play with voluptuousness in huge windows to create exquisite natural lighting… In V Rising, unfortunately, we cannot replicate these wonders on a 1:1 scale because it is not possible to build multiple floors (among other things ) but at least there are enough wall options with which you can imitate that original romanticism.



Cathedral of St. Vitro (Prague, Czech Republic). Image: Wikipedia.

Making a square with a door is easy and good to start with, but if you don’t want your castle to end up looking like the house you spend your first night in Minecraft, it’s a good idea to create columns linked together with several entrance arches, even if the front door is further inside. The normal thing is that your building has a rectangular shape, but do not be afraid when it comes to creating artistic irregularities on the outside as long as the final result looks more or less compact. A couple of towers around it will also give an imposing presence. Another key trait that plays a lot in favor of the vampire fantasy is the idea that a castle should look airtight from the outside: having windows to the outside helps to relieve the load and repetitiveness of the internal rooms, but from the outside, it is better that it seems that not a soul is going to enter there. Literally. Don’t skimp on either. gargoyles for each column (Notre-Dame does not) nor torches.





Inside, without abandoning the trends of the late twelfth century, it is a good idea to create an elongated hall that serves as a throne room. In fact, you can place your coffin in the center and it would make perfect sense to drop in and out of the game. Try looking inside the Parisian cathedral if you need any additional reference. In the event that you had a geographical ramp, it may be your best asset to recreate something similar to a few at the lowest level. mines or catacombs, which are the perfect places to house your servants along with the production machines. Unfortunately, in V Rising we cannot imitate the Swedish castle of Chillon, which has part of its wall bare; but at least we can create a cold and raw environment forming a pastille with several chambers and torches.

My personal recommendation is that you try to maintain that key differentiation between a beautiful main camera full of luxuries, and some gloomy mines where to carry out your works and investigations – don’t mix one thing with the other, but leave an entrance of easy access to those hidden rooms. Don’t be like me, who initially hid them deep in my castle and now it takes me about 30 seconds longer than I’d like to access anything. On the other hand, a pro-tip: Create at least one chest for each machine you have running and put it aside. If you examine the object, you will see that you can even change its name to help you have everything well organized at a glance.



Chillon Castle. Image: Ioan Sameli (Flicker)

On the other hand, it is also interesting to take note of what Hunyad Castle (Romania) is like, which is where it is believed that he was held prisoner. Vlad the Impaler, prince of Wallachia; and inspiration for Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula. It is a building built with military value in mind—it has a whopping seven defensive towers—and was later modified with features of political value. It has an inner courtyard, chambers for the servants and a great hall of meetings. At the moment, in V Rising we cannot place cannons, ballistae or other artillery units in our castle; but we can recover a part of the design of the original if we leave the heart in the center of a central courtyard and set up corridors guarded by the servants around it. This might not be more or less recommended depending on where you’ve settled: if your hill has more than one exit, then this design can come in handy.

Here are some additional tips.

Usa curtains and chandeliers to command respect at the most important entrances of the castle, or on the walls where you place mirrors and paintings.

to command respect at the most important entrances of the castle, or on the walls where you place mirrors and paintings. If you find the walls cluttered, relieve them by placing status on the center of the room . Do not fall into placing all the furniture against the wall, or on a corner.

. Do not fall into placing all the furniture against the wall, or on a corner. Nobody would put a work table next to the throne – create specific rooms for those things.

Where do you put each object? The altar of blood It should be near the exit, along with a supply chest. Vassals work better patrolling corridors than small rooms.