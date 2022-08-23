Your WhatsApp profile picture will start telling your contacts that you have a new status

WhatsApp launched its statuses in 2017 (in August of that year they also arrived on desktop), following the success of Instagram stories. Today, five years later, statuses are residual (try uploading one and then see how many people see them inside your entire WhatsApp agenda, to check it).

At the moment, the states have been relegated to a separate tab from chats and that is about to change to give them more visibility.

And it is that, according to WaBetaInfo (the website that filters WhatsApp news normally in the first place), WhatsApp will show the profile picture with a colored ring, in the purest style of Instagram and so your contacts, while you chat, will be able to know that you have a new photo in case you want to click and see it. Now, to know if you have a status, you have to go into that separate tab, by the way.

New version of WhatsApp with news





WaBetaInfo has discovered in version 22.18.0.70 of WhatsApp beta for iOS (and it will probably come later to other platforms as usual) that people who post a status will appear in the list of chats with a blue circle around your profile picture. Similar to Instagram where the hoop is multicolored.

Whoever wants to see that image, just has to click on the profile picture. It’s a faster process than going to the states on purpose Let’s see if someone has uploaded something.

You’ll be able to turn it off anyway, just as you can now turn off others being able to take a screenshot of temporary messages, in a move announced as part of its attempts to improve privacy, such as many users have been asking for time.

For now, this feature is in beta and is not available to all users.