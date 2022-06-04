“You’re hired, you start on Monday.” Friday: “Don’t come, we won’t hire you.” This is what Coinbase is doing

Coinbase is terminating jobs for people who hadn’t started yet. Coinbase has announced that it will extend its hiring freeze and revoke accepted offers from some candidates who had not yet started their duties. This stands out for being the third largest cryptocurrency exchange by volume.





Director of Personnel LJ Brock in a company memo, shared publicly on the Coinbase blog explained that the hiring freeze will continue as long as the macroeconomic recession continuesand that the freeze will also apply to substitutions.

They are hanging; Coinbase offers to review CVs





That is, people who had already left their jobs or who had obtained a visa to move from the country (such as remember on Twitter Dare Obsanjo who has shared screenshots of LinkedIn where you see that there are people who now see this visa at risk), or even people who had already moved to another city, to start working on Coinbase soon, now they look hungout of work, just a few days before starting at the company offices.

Different people have published their particular cases. For example, Jordan Yono tells how he left his job at StockX because he had to start working at Coinbase next Monday June 6th. But on Thursday the 2nd he received a notification from Coinbase saying that this contract was terminated. And Yono is looking for a job on LinkeIn. Alexander Wang was due to start next August and was preparing to move him to New York.

Seeing multiple people whose offers were rescinded by Coinbase now looking for opportunities on LinkedIn. The worst is someone who’s on a visa who has now had their status placed at risk by Coinbase reneging on their offer. Really irresponsible behavior by the company to do this pic.twitter.com/KY56l9X0aj — Dare Obasanjo (@Carnage4Life) June 3, 2022

Coinbase offers these affected people a “talent center” where they will be given support on how to prepare for other job interviews or have your CV reviewed by an expert.

Looking ahead to 2022, Coinbase planned to triple its headcount. But in its first-quarter financial results, the company said limiting headcount could be one way to manage costs. The company reported a loss of $430 million, a bad omen for a cryptocurrency exchange that relies on trading activity for most of its revenue.

Facebook and Tesla also in trouble





After yesterday Elon Musk despised telecommuting and told Tesla workers that they have to spend at least 40 hours a week in the office and that if that does not happen, the company will consider that they have resigned from the firm and will no longer have its services (Musk does allow teleworking for overtime), today it is known that it will reduce 10% of the workforce.

Musk has announced that there will be layoffs through emails that have ended up being leaked to the press. The mail that has been titled “pause all hiring worldwide”, and in the body of text Tesla CEO says he has a “super bad feeling” about the world economy and that the company needs to get rid of around 10% of its employees.

In May Facebook had also announced the freezing of contratations. On the other hand, the Gemini cryptocurrency platform has also announced today that it is reducing its workforce. Gemini laid off 10% of its staff due to “probably turbulent market conditions.”