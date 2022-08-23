You’re just a few clicks away from seeing everything you’ve shared with Google. You dare?

The North American giant knows much more than it appears, and seeing it on paper is frightening, word.

Every time you breathe, every time you move, every link you follow, every step you take, Google watches and listens to you —even if you don’t want to keep it in mind—, but do you know how to see exactly what data it collects? I just came across this Business Insider article from a couple of years ago, and after opening my own pandora’s box of shared data with the eye that knows everything and taking a tremendous impact, I think that the most reasonable thing is that you also go through the same.

It is what it has to live in a world dominated by the GAFAM (Google, Apple, Facebook, Amazon and Microsoft), because even if you try to live your life and dodge their looks, even if you say “no” to everything you can, there is always something that escapes you, and processes that occur behind the scenes of your internet interactions. That is, whatever you do, Google is always collecting data of all kinds: addresses, contacts, bookmarks, browsing histories, locations, tastes, ideology, etc. If you want to know exactly what it is targeting and how to configure it, read on.

Two methods to view your data shared with Google

The Google Control Panel: Your Life in a Menu

The first method to see a quick summary of your activity, check your trips, your emails, your browsing history, your news sources, manage your payment methods, etc., is simply to click here, in the Dashboard Google. Here you can review and download all data, and I assure you that what you will see will surprise you… for better and for worse. This is also where you can remove services (such as YouTube, Gmail, Stadia, etc.).

The account management panel

The second way to access your information is through the management panel or configuration of your account. To do this, you just have to follow these instructions:

Click on your portrait at top righton the Google page itself.

Click “Manage your Google account“.

In the left side panel, select “Data and privacy“.

It is on this page where you will be able to delve even deeper into this collection of “Googling” little secrets and customs. You will see that you will be able to see not only the detailed search historiesbut also accesses from applications linked in some way to Google, what topics do you like (that which defines the type of ads you will see later), the devices you use, your ad settings…

On the other hand, if you go all the way down you will see options to delete your account and create what they call a “digital legacy plan.” The first is obvious, but you may not know the second. It is a mechanism that is activated when a certain time passes without you showing signs of life. Obviously, this is a functionality to transfer your credentials and account privileges to a second person in the event of your death. It is sad to end this reference article like this, butnot everything is going to be talking about feeling naked before Google!

Image | Mitchell Luo

More about: Google, Data and Privacy.