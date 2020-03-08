General News

You’re Next Star Nicholas Tucci Died At Age 38 After Private Cancer Battle

March 8, 2020
    Katherine Webb

Nicholas Tucci as Felix in You're Next

Actor Nicholas Tucci, who appeared in 2011’s You’re Next, has died on the age of 38 after privately battling most cancers. After the information broke on March 6, his household, pals and former colleagues took to social media to pay tribute to him and the influence he made on their lives.

Nicholas Tucci handed away on March three in New Haven, Connecticut, the place he resided. On the actor’s Fb web page, his father shared the unhappy information, which seemingly got here as a shock. He stated that it had been his option to hold his sickness non-public in order that he may proceed working for so long as doable. He thanked these in his internal circle for supporting his son:

Posted by Nick Tucci on Friday, March 6, 2020

Born in Middleton, Connecticut in 1981, Nicholas Tucci was a graduate of Yale College the place he acquired a bachelor’s diploma in Theater. Between 2006 and 2020, he appeared in dozens of movies and tv sequence, together with a featured position as Jason within the fourth season of Syfy’s Channel Zero. His movie credit included Most Stunning Island, Undocumented, and Lengthy Misplaced. His tv credit embody The Blacklist, Pose, Daredevil and Particular person of Curiosity. However he’s greatest identified for enjoying the position of Felix in You’re Next, Adam Wingard’s cult black comedy horror movie a few household reunion that devolves right into a murderous sport.

Adam Wingard paid tribute to Nicholas Tucci, recalling how everybody cherished him on the You’re Next set:

RIP Nicholas Tucci. Very unhappy to listen to he’s gone. A terrific expertise and actually one of many nicest folks I’ve labored with. On the set of You’re Next everybody adored him and I distinctly bear in mind half of the crew having a crush on him haha. This man shall be very missed!

Nicholas Tucci’s You’re Next and Channel Zero costar Barbara Crampton was one in all many collaborators to pay respects on social media. She shared photographs of the actor and highlighted a number of the performances he’d given throughout his profession:

Chris Peckover, who directed Nicholas Tucci within the 2010 movie Undocumented, took to Twitter to sing his praises. He shared a narrative from the set of the movie through which Tucci took an essential scene in a totally sudden path and blew everybody away:

His story prompted others who’d labored with him to share their very own reminiscences of his expertise to chime in. Catherine Corcoran, who appeared within the 2018 movie Lengthy Misplaced with Nicholas Tucci, had this to say:

Among the finest items of recommendation he ever gave me was to “belief your stillness.” He would say “in the event you really feel prefer it’s not touchdown, take the degrees to half.” He was a grasp and each actor I do know grew from working with him. Thanks for sharing this stunning story.

Screenwriter and director Simon Barrett, a frequent collaborator of Adam Wingard’s, additionally used Twitter to precise his regret over Nicholas Tucci’s passing:

It’s becoming that a lot of Nicholas Tucci’s appearing credit have been throughout the horror style. His IMDB bio states that he was a “rabid, lifelong Stephen King fan,” and that he had written a number of horror screenplays. Previous to his demise, he accomplished three movies that are at the moment in post-production: Ten Minutes to Midnight, Come Dwelling, and Ballad of a Hustler.

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

