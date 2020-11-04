Youth in Delhi creating ruckus, hitting a police constable with a BMW car, both legs broken

new Delhi: In the Sarita Vihar area of ​​Delhi, the capital of the country, some youths collided with a car and hit a Delhi Police soldier, injuring him. Police officials said on Wednesday that the bones of both legs of soldier Jitendra were broken. His condition is said to be stable. Also Read – Corona case below 40 thousand in the country, patients increased in Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal, reduced in UP, Maharashtra

Police said that the incident happened on Tuesday and Wednesday night, when constables Jitendra and Ankur were on patrol duty in Sarita Vihar area. They reached H-Pocket Market at 12:05 in the night and saw a cake placed on a BMW car with a Haryana number and about 8-10 people making noise. Also Read – Faizal Khan, who prayed in the temple of Mathura, was sent to 14 days judicial custody

The soldiers asked him to go back home, but they started arguing with him. When the soldiers signaled him to stop, the BMW driver tried to hit Ankur, but he jumped and managed to save himself. After this the car driver hit Jitendra and ran away. Also Read – No more on burning of firecrackers that cause pollution, 11 teams posted in Delhi

Delhi: BMW car runs over policeman in Sarita Vihar crushing his leg & itself crashes after being chased by police. Alcohol was recovered from within the car at the incident spot. A case has been registered under the IPC & the Motor Vehicles Act and a probe is on to nab accused. pic.twitter.com/o6yDRXwD2N – ANI (@ANI) November 4, 2020

In Sarita Vihar, the BMW car climbed over the policeman’s feet and his leg was crushed after the police chased him. Alcohol was recovered from inside the car at the scene. A case has been registered under IPC and Motor Vehicles Act and investigation is on to nab the accused.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) RP Meena said, “Ankur called the Emergency Response Vehicle (ERV) of Sarita Vihar police station. After seeing the ERV, the accused fled towards Janata Flat, Madanpur Khadar. The police chased them. ” He said that a case has been registered and investigation is being done under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicles Act.