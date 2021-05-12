“Youth Of May” And “Doom At Your Service” See Small Ups And Downs In Ratings

“Youth of May” and “Doom at Your Service” continued their neck-and-neck ratings battle as the only dramas in their time slot.

According to Nielsen Korea, the May 11 episode of KBS’s “Youth of May” recorded average nationwide ratings of 3.2 and 4.4 percent. This is a slight drop from last episode‘s ratings of 4.0 and 5.1 percent. Last episode’s ratings marked a new personal best for the drama, while this episode’s ratings mark a new personal low, but overall the ratings for the drama are staying consistently in the 3-5 percent range.

On tvN, “Doom at Your Service” recorded average nationwide ratings of 4.422 percent, a slight increase from its premiere ratings of 4.118 percent.

Watch “Youth of May” here…

Watch Now

… and “Doom at Your Service” here!

Watch Now

Source (1) (2) (3)