YouTube (*10*) The Top 10 Most-Watched MVs Of 2020 Within Korea

December 3, 2020
YouTube revealed the most well-liked music movies amongst Koreans this 12 months!

With 2020 coming to an finish, YouTube shared a listing of the 10 music movies launched this 12 months that garnered essentially the most views inside Korea. The rating solely consists of music movies uploaded to YouTube in 2020 and solely views by YouTube customers in Korea rely towards the listing. The information was collected from January 1 to November 15.

Try the highest 10 beneath!

1. BTS’s “Dynamite”
2. Zico’s “Any music”
3. BTS’s “‘ON’ Kinetic Manifesto Movie: Come Prima”
4. BLACKPINK’s “How You Like That”
5. IU’s “eight (Prod.&Feat. Suga of BTS)”
6. ITZY’s “WANNABE”
7. Jo Jung Suk’s “Aloha” (“Hospital Playlist” OST)
8. Na Hoon Ah’s “Tes Hyung!”
9. BLACKPINK’s “Lovesick Ladies”
10. Oh My Lady’s “Nonstop”

What had been your favourite music movies this 12 months?

