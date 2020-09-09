YouTube and NIVA Announce Plan to Preserve Independent Music Venues

YouTube Music and the Nationwide Independent Venue Affiliation (NIVA) on Wednesday introduced a partnership with the purpose of serving to to protect unbiased dwell music venues throughout the US by the Save Our Levels initiative.

Particulars weren’t instantly out there, however the announcement reads, “Collectively, YouTube and NIVA will work on distinctive programming that may assist convey dwell performances again into music venues safely. As well as, YouTube will assist elevate consciousness and funding for the NIVA Emergency Aid Fund.” Reps for YouTube and NIVA didn’t instantly reply to Selection’s requests for extra data.

NIVA is a coalition of unbiased music venues that shaped earlier this yr to protect and nurture the ecosystem of venues and promoters all through the US, which has been devastated by the COVID-19 lockdown. The now 2,600-member group employed the highly effective lobbying agency Akin Gump, and acquired to work. Final month, Senators Amy Klobuchar (a Democrat) and John Cornyn (a Republican) authored the Save Our Levels act, which requests $10 billion in reduction for unbiased venues.

Some 90% of America’s unbiased music venues count on to shut down throughout the subsequent few months if they don’t obtain federal support, in accordance to a NIVA ballot carried out in June.

Nevertheless, regardless of a letter signed by everybody from Billie Eilish to Billy Porter to Billy Joel and greater than 1.6 million emails despatched to legislators, Save Our Levels was simply one in every of many items of laws left of the desk as Congress went into recess final month.

“YouTube is a spot the place artists and followers world wide come to join and construct group. With conventional concert events on maintain, by no means has there been a extra necessary time to assist the dwell music trade by our partnership with NIVA. We’re dedicated to doing our half in saving unbiased venues and persevering with to convey artists and followers collectively by music.” stated Robert Kyncl, YouTube Chief Enterprise Officer.

“With the whole unbiased venue and promoter trade on the verge of huge collapse, we’ve been preventing urgently for the Save Our Levels Act which can present significant reduction to our members and the unbiased music group,” stated Stephen Sternshein, co-founder / treasurer of NIVA, and managing accomplice of Heard Presents in Austin. “YouTube’s direct involvement helps us generate consciousness for the plight of unbiased dwell music and elevate funds for NIVA’s Emergency Aid efforts. This might actually be the distinction between some venues going underneath or holding on till Congress comes again from recess to go much-needed federal reduction. The unbiased live performance trade might be reeling for years to come from the devastating income loss associated to COVID-19, so we’re enthusiastic about what YouTube and NIVA can do collectively to convey the dwell expertise again.”

The announcement concludes, “That is only the start so keep tuned to NIVA’s Official YouTube Channel for extra particulars and official bulletins coming quickly.”