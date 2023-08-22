YouTube And Universal Music Group Are Working Together To Figure Out What The Future Of AI Music Will Be:

YouTube, the giant video-sharing site, has announced a groundbreaking project that will have it working with the music business to figure out how to use artificial intelligence to make and distribute music.

The Alphabet-owned company has launched the Music AI Incubator, a program that looks to the future and explores how AI can be used in music.

Some of the most creative artists, singers, as well as producers within the business will be bringing their ideas and skills to this project.

Universal Music Group is the first company to join this project as a partner. The partnership will give both groups a chance to look into the pros and cons of using AI in the music business.

The Music AI Incubator Was Just Announced By YouTube:

First, YouTube just announced a new program called “Music AI Incubator.” This is a way for the company to work closely with artists as well as the music business to create new tools and ideas.

For now, this startup is getting started through a relationship between YouTube and UMG. UMG-signed artists are giving comments and giving advice. This kind of AI is different. It doesn’t just improve current models; instead, it changes them in a basic way.

This AI is a lot more than another recording tool because it can make up its own tunes, rhythms, and words. It simplifies some of the most important parts of the creative process.

A Cambrian Explosion Of Material Is Happening Because Creative Building Blocks Are Being Made So Quickly And On Their Own:

The limits are rapidly expanding past what people can think of on their own. We haven’t even started to think about what this means for property, honesty, and ethics.

The relationship shows that there will be a big change in how music is made as well as shared within the future, and YouTube and UMG will be in charge of this change. As the project goes on, it could change the way we think about both the two fields and how they are connected.

The news comes as the use of songs made by AI on streaming services is becoming more and more controversial.

After UMG complained, Spotify took down hundreds of thousands of tracks made by an AI company called DistroKid in May 2023.

The Label Said That DistroKid Broke Its Copyright By Using The Music Of Its Acts To Teach Its AI Systems:

The label said that DistroKid was breaking its copyright by using the music of its artists to train it’s AI algorithms and make songs that sounded like the originals.

DistroKid said that the claims were false and that its artificial intelligence music did not violate anyone’s rights because it was original.

Other streaming services, like Apple Music as well as Amazon Music, have also been criticized for having AI-generated music without giving credit to the original artists or paying them for it.

Some experts have said that AI music was a form of theft and trickery, while others have supported it as a valid and creative way to make art.

There Aren’t Any Special Rules Or Laws For This New Area:

The legal and moral effects of AI music remain uncertain and unsettled, since this is a new area with few rules and laws.

Don’t get me wrong, creative AI does change everything. It changes the way people think, work, and get to places. It is much faster, more flexible, and self-sufficient than anything that has come before. The link between music and technology was no longer just changing; it has been thrown into a whole new world.

YouTube as well as Universal Music Group are forming a relationship to look into how AI might change the future of the music business. This will help them deal with the changes that are happening.

The Estate Of Frank Sinatra, Anitta, Don Was, Rosanne Cash, Ryan Tedder, Yo Gotti, And Others Will Try Out AI Tools:

The goal of the joint project is to find out how AI could improve the creative process while protecting artists’ rights and intellectual property.

YouTube is starting a program called Music AI Incubator to get things going. YouTube is making AI tools that UMG singers like Anitta, Don Was, Rosanne Cash, Ryan Tedder, Yo Gotti, and the estate of Frank Sinatra will try out. Their comments will help YouTube figure out how to add AI to its services.

Lyor Cohen, who is the Global Head of Music at YouTube, says that AI has “even more potential” than synths and other digital production tools. It could “inspire as well as empower the next wave of talent.”

YouTube And UMG Want To Create An Environment Where Artists As Well As Songwriters Can Stay True To Their Own Work:

But Cohen also saw that there could be problems, like when an artist’s style or picture was used in the wrong way. Cohen thinks that the industry may mitigate risks and promote AI’s creative potential by setting up rules and rewards.

YouTube and UMG want to create an environment where “artists as well as songwriters can keep their creative integrity, have the freedom to choose, and are fairly paid.”

This needs technology, new business models, as well as improved systems like those made for user-generated material years ago.

Even though Cohen acknowledged that there are arguments about AI, he said that “music has historically been fueled through such dynamic exchange.”

Lucian Grainge As Well As UMG Are Enthusiastic About How AI Could Help People Be More Creative:

Focusing on duty and working together shows that AI will add to human imagination instead of taking it away.

Sir Lucian Grainge, the chairman and chief executive officer of Universal Music Group, was excited about how AI could “amplify human imagination.”

But he said that it was important to find a good mix to make sure that this technology would help creative creativity.

The project between YouTube and UMG might be seen as an effort to tackle some of these worries and set up a framework for AIs to make music in a responsible and creative way.

About 69% Of The World’s Music Market Is Controlled By SMG, WMG, And UMG:

But it could also meet resistance from Sony Music Group (SMG) as well as Warner Music Group (WMG), which might have different ideas and interests about the issue.

The Big Three, which includes these two companies and UMG, control roughly 69 percent of the world music market.

They’ve always been in competition with each other and fought over things like licensing deals, streaming fees, and artist contracts.

The Rise Of AI Music Presents The Music Business With Many Challenges And Opportunities:

AI music is becoming more popular, which presents both difficulties and possibilities for the music business, singers, and fans.

As YouTube as well as UMG start working together to find out what AI can do for music, they are going to contend with a lot of legal, social, and artistic problems that are complicated and always changing.

They must also contend with how other people in the business react and respond. These people may have different plans and ideas for the development of music.