YouTube Announces ‘Justin Bieber: Next Chapter’ (TV News Roundup)

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix launched a trailer for its upcoming sequence “Sprint & Lily,” set to premiere on Nov. 10. Based mostly on the guide “Sprint & Lily’s Guide of Dares” by Rachel Cohn and David Levithan, the eight-episode sequence follows the titular Sprint and Lily who share their desires in a pocket book they move backwards and forwards in New York Metropolis. The rom-com sequence is government produced by Shawn Levy and Josh Barry for 21 Laps Leisure and Nick Jonas’ Picture 32. Joe Tracz serves as showrunner. Watch the trailer under.

PROGRAMMING

YouTube Originals will premiere “Justin Bieber: Next Chapter,” a brand new documentary offering an unique have a look at the artist’s life in quarantine on Oct. 30. The 30-minute particular follows YouTube docuseries “Justin Bieber: Seasons” that chronicled the making of Bieber’s newest album, “Modifications.” It’ll debut on Bieber’s YouTube channel.

DEALS

AMC Studios inked an unique, multi-year cope with Peter Ocko and J. David Shanks to develop and produce a brand new sequence for AMC Networks’ Leisure Group. The deal is an extension of the community’s earlier partnerships with Ocko, who served as author and showrunner for “Lodge 49,” and Shanks, who serves as government producer of the upcoming sequence “61st Avenue.”

LATE NIGHT

Chelsea Handler, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Conflict on Medicine shall be on “The Tonight Present Starring Jimmy Fallon,” whereas “The Each day Present With Trevor Noah” will welcome Alicia Garza and Rashida Jones.