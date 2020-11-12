YouTube Cancels Annual Rewind 2020 Video: ‘It Doesn’t Feel Proper’

YouTube is not going to produce its annual YouTube Rewind celebratory recap video this 12 months — with the video big saying it doesn’t really feel applicable, given the chaos of 2020.

YouTube introduced the choice to scrap Rewind in a assertion on Twitter.

“Since 2010, we’ve ended the 12 months with Rewind: a glance again on the 12 months’s most impactful creators, movies and developments,” the platform stated. “However 2020 has been totally different. And it doesn’t really feel proper to hold on as if it weren’t. So, we’re taking a break from Rewind this 12 months.”

Even with the worldwide COVID pandemic, job losses, a counting on racial injustice and the U.S. presidential election, YouTube praised its creators for serving to folks get by means of a irritating 12 months.

“We all know that a lot of the nice that did occur in 2020 was created by all of you,” YouTube stated within the assertion. “You’ve discovered methods to elevate folks up, assist them cope and make them chuckle. You’ve made a tough 12 months genuinely higher.”

Final 12 months, YouTube Rewind took a brand new method to the mashup video, which was introduced as a montage as a substitute of previous 12 months’s extremely produced unique movies segments. That got here after the 2018 YouTube Rewind set the document for probably the most dislikes of any video on the platform, as critics complained it was tone-deaf to the video platform’s group by that includes mainstream celebs on the expense of native YouTube creators. In actual fact, YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki’s personal children advised her the 2018 video was “cringey.”

Since 2012, YouTube Rewind had been produced by L.A.-based digital studio Portal A.