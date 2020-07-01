YouTube Demonetizes Shane Dawson After His Apology for Racist Videos – Variety

YouTube has quickly pulled promoting from Shane Dawson’s channels, coming simply days after the creator apologized for previous movies by which he appeared in blackface and used the N-word, in addition to for movies joking about pedophilia.

Based on YouTube, the video platform has suspended monetization on Shane Dawson’s three YouTube channels: his main Shane channel; Shane Dawson TV; and sweetness channel Shane Glossin’.

YouTube’s overview of Dawson’s channels decided that in totality, the character of his earlier movies — alongside along with his habits off-YouTube — warranted motion. YouTube says that even when a creator’s current content material doesn’t violate group or promoting tips, when the location’s enforcement group turns into conscious of older or beforehand uploaded violative content material it takes motion towards a channel. It’s not clear how lengthy Dawson might be suspended from YouTube’s promoting program.

YouTube’s demonetization of Dawson’s channels have been first reported by Tubefilter. Since his June 26 apology video, his predominant channel has misplaced 600,000 subscribers (dropping to 22.5 million presently).

YouTube has penalized different creators in the same method for infractions. In early 2018, it demonetized Logan Paul, after he posted a video displaying an individual who died from a suicide after which one by which he fired a Taser at a useless rat. YouTube began restoring adverts to Logan Paul’s channels after two weeks.

Dawson, in a 20-minute video posted final Friday night on his predominant YouTube channel titled “Taking Accountability,” apologized for showing in blackface in movies early in his YouTube profession amongst different offensive content material, together with racist portrayals of Asian and Hispanic individuals. He has deleted the older movies from Shane Dawson TV, the channel he began in 2008.

“Blackface was one thing that I did lots… on my channel. And there’s no excuse for it. There’s actually no excuse. I made a video six years in the past speaking about it and I gave excuses and it was unsuitable… However I didn’t do the work,” Dawson mentioned within the video. “I didn’t really look into the historical past of it and why it’s so unsuitable and why individuals have been so upset.”

Dawson additionally addressed previous jokes he made about pedophilia, saying that he “would by no means speak about a toddler in a method that’s inappropriate.” He apologized to make-up YouTuber James Charles (however Dawson denied he was accountable for final 12 months’s drama involving Charles and fellow magnificence guru Tati Westbrook).

Jada Pinkett Smith and Jaden Smith each referred to as out Dawson on Twitter after he posted his apology video. In one among his earlier movies, which had surfaced on Twitter, Dawson pretended to masturbate to a poster of Willow Smith.

“SHANE DAWSON I AM DISGUSTED BY YOU,” Jaden Smith tweeted. “YOU SEXUALIZING AN 11 YEAR OLD GIRL WHO HAPPENS TO BE MY SISTER!!!!!! IS THE FURTHEST THING FROM FUNNY AND NOT OKAY IN THE SLIGHTEST BIT.”

Ellise Shafer contributed to this report.