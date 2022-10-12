YouTube has amazing content in other languages: so you can watch it using automatic subtitle translation

YouTube’s video catalog is really extensive, although for those people who only speak one language they can enjoy a small part of them. But for that, the platform has a subtitle generation system automatically through artificial intelligence.

Until now, we always had to wait for the creators themselves, or their most loyal followers, to manually translate the content through subtitles. Now this process is going to be much simpler thanks to the benefits of artificial intelligence. In this article we tell you everything that you should know about it to enjoy all the content that YouTube has.

Automatic translation of subtitles

In the case of YouTube, by default the generation of automatic subtitles is included in the original language in which the video was recorded. In this case, learning algorithms are used, and that is why from one video to another they may end up varying. In addition, also the subtitles may not correspond to what the creator is saying, due to pronunciation, accent, dialects and even background noise.





But in addition to this technology, right now we also find the possibility that these subtitles are literally translated into another language like for example Spanish. In this way, if you are watching a video in English, you can activate the subtitles in Spanish by translating the transcription of the creator’s voice. This opens the doors to view practically any type of video on the platform without any type of limitation.

To be able to use these subtitles, you will simply have to access a video that is, for example, in English. Then follow the steps below:

In the playback bar you must click on a white box with black lines to activate this functionality. Click on the gear icon. scroll to subtitles Click on automatically translate. From the list of languages ​​that appear, click on your language to perform the translation.





At the moment the subtitles in the video will be shown with the style that you have previously selected so that you can understand it without any problem. Obviously, there will be times where not if the creator drops a joke, it’s not funny at all by having a literal translation from Google translate. But for the rest, you can understand the bulk of the content, which is ultimately what you are looking for with this system.