YouTube has killed the broadcast of Lofi Girl with almost two and a half years of music without interruptions for a dubious claim

There are many who, while working, studying, or want to relax a bit, play some music. For a few years, Lofi music has become the champion of those moments of relaxation, although it is also it helps many people to have some background while they are concentrating. She can be accessed from countless avenues, but there was always the old trusty: Lofi Girl.

The Lofi Girl YouTube channel has ended live, and it wasn’t exactly because they got tired. Apparently, they have received a claim of rights, causing the channel to stop broadcasting direct. Now everyone is waiting to see if at some point they will reopen the broadcast.

Lofi Girl dropped out of school and went to sleep





Lofi Girl has become for many the usual choice to have some background while working, since lofi music does not usually have that exciting component that makes the listener lose concentration. This YouTube channel has long gained the attention of many people, and that is precisely why the fact that it stopped broadcasting live has caused such a stir. And it was a channel that was live 24 hours a day.

The lofi radios have been taken down because of false copyright strikes, hopefully @YouTubeCreators @YouTube will sort this quickly… pic.twitter.com/X01hL6jT2N — Lofi Girl (@lofigirl) July 10, 2022

Lofi Girl has had to stop broadcasting due to a rights claim from the firm ‘FMC Music Sdn Bhd Malaysia’. As announced in a tweet written by the official account, the claim is ‘false’and have mentioned the YouTube and YouTube Creators accounts to try to fix the problem as soon as possible.

This particular channel played music live without copyright, so it is quite possible that the claim could have been an error. Both the ‘beats to relax/study to’ and the ‘beats to sleep/chill to’ live have been finished, having to his credit almost two and a half years of music without interruptions (more than 20,843 and 20,772 hours respectively).

Together, both direct exceed 800 million views, and thanks to these broadcasts, the Lofi Girl brand has expanded. On its official website we can find all kinds of merchandising, and even a tool to create our own avatar based on the ‘lofi girl’ herself.

Hours after his withdrawal, people have shown their respects with all kinds of hopeful drawings and messages. There is even a thread on the Malaysian subreddit discussing why this could actually happen. In addition to the email received by YouTube where the alleged claim of rights is exposed, Lofi Girl has not received any more news about it. We’ll update if we know anything else. In case you are interested, we will tell you how to convert and download YouTube to MP3.