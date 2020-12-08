YouTube Is First Video Platform to Support HDR Livestreaming

YouTube has supported HDR — excessive dynamic vary, a video format providing a sharper image, extra vibrant colours and better distinction — since 2016, however till now just for on-demand movies.

On Tuesday, it’s launching HDR for YouTube livestreams, making it the primary main video platform to help the tech (accessible to creators who use a appropriate encoding setup).

By “bringing HDR to stay streams, we’re unlocking essentially the most spectacular picture high quality for stay content material but,” YouTube mentioned in a weblog submit saying the function. In the meantime, YouTube has supported 4K resolutions for livestreaming since November 2016, so now creators can broadcast stay in Extremely HD with HDR.

Any viewer can watch YouTube HDR livestreams on supported units, which embrace the newest Android cell units, Chromecast Extremely units (linked to HDR TVs), HDR-capable sensible TVs and streaming units, and Home windows and Mac PCs with HDR graphics help and appropriate show. Viewers on different units will see the stream in normal dynamic vary (SDR).

YouTube mentioned it is going to “proceed to iterate on this providing” to develop choices for streaming HDR from further encoders and cell units.

YouTube Stay HDR requires utilizing HLS output. The function helps HEVC {hardware} encoders with a bit depth of 10 bits, together with these from Cobalt and Telestream, in addition to the Mirillis Motion! software program encoder (model 4.12.2 or later) and one of many following appropriate graphics playing cards: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 10-series or later; AMD Radeon RX 5700 or later; Intel tenth Technology graphics or later