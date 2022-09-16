YouTube is unleashed with advertising: up to 10 ads in a row and without being able to skip them

Over the last few years, the experience on YouTube has been affected by the increase in ads in its videos. Gone are the days when we theorized about a YouTube with ads or prepared for the possibility that the platform was paid. For some reason, YouTube is the only platform where users often refuse to pay a subscription to remove ads, when there’s really great content behind all that weed. Perhaps it is because we have already ingrained the fact that the platform is forever free.

However, advertising on YouTube has reached an unbearable level for some, causing many to use ad blockers to get rid of them. It seems that the platform is testing how far it can go with the insertion of advertising, and many users have reported finding up to 10 ads in a row in the ad break.

A situation that is getting worse

Ads usually appear at the beginning and during the video if the content creator allows it. This ad break usually lasts a few seconds and there is almost always an option to skip the ad after watching it for a few seconds. Nevertheless, it seems that the platform is expanding its limits in this regard, and in recent months users have found more ads than usual, a worrying situation.





Multiple threads on Reddit bring the issue to the table, and many users are experiencing a rising tide of video advertising from YouTube. Some report that the ad break repeats every few minutes when the video is longer, while others are experiencing a whopping 10 ads in a row during the ad break. In addition, the number of ads that cannot be skipped also seems to be growing.

Although these are experiences that do not happen to everyone, what is clear is that there is more advertising in videos, and it is becoming more and more common. 10 ads in a row is usually the extreme, but having to endure 5 in a row happens more than it seems.

hmm…this may happen with a certain type of ad format called bumper ads, since they’re only up to 6 seconds long. if you’d like, you can send feedback directly from YouTube via the send feedback tool — TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) September 7, 2022

YouTube has not mentioned this fact in any official article, although as they have been able to discover from 9To5Google, the official TeamYouTube account on Twitter responded to a user on the platform indicating that the fact that five ads are played at the same time occurs due to a type of advertising format called ‘Bumper ads’. Since each ad is only 6 seconds long, the platform decides to put together more than one and more than two and more than three.

Going to the bumper ads information page, although they clarify that they must have a maximum duration of 6 seconds, they do not indicate the maximum number of ads that can be played continuously.

Individual YouTube Premium subscription is not cheap

YouTube Premium it has a cost of 11.99 euros per month in Spain. With a family plan, a maximum of five members can join for 17.99 euros per month, while the student plan costs 6.99 euros per month. In addition to removing ads on YouTube, we also have YouTube Music to play music offline and in the background.

This plan was designed to boost subscriptions on its music streaming platform, although something tells me that many users would reconsider paying much more for YouTube Premium if it only included removing advertising from the platform, and therefore, that the subscription had lower cost than today. This exists and is called YouTube Premium Lite, a plan that eliminates advertising for only 6.99 euros per month, although it is not yet available in Spain.