YouTube Live will change in 2022 with these five new features

The world of streaming has grown by leaps and bounds in recent years. New technologies and platforms have given rise to new ways of creating content, and platforms such as YouTube, Twitch, Instagram, or TikTok are the main references today. And speaking of the first mentioned, changes will soon come in the way of seeing direct. YouTube has announced five new features coming soon to the platform.

All the changes have been described in a video published by the official Creator Insider channel, a channel that the platform dedicates to announcing changes on YouTube, whether they are new features, policies, compilations, etc. As for these new features, many of them will sound familiar to you from Instagram or TikTok.

Go Live Together





To promote direct between various content creators, YouTube has shown its new feature ‘Go Live Together’. This will allow streamers to bring guests to their stream if they are streaming from a mobile device. You just have to send a link to the guest. Once inside, the screen will split into two halves, each for one person.

this feature It is already being tested on a small number of content creators. For now, this feature will be limited to mobile devices only.

live rings





One of the features that Twitch recently brought, and that TikTok and Instagram have been doing for a while now, are direct rings on the creator’s profile picture. In this way, we will know when the person is live, and by pressing their icon we will go directly to the stream.

Although it will arrive before mobile devices, from YouTube they plan to bring this feature to other platforms as well.

Cross Channel Live Redirects

The equivalent of the ‘raid’ on Twitch also reaches YouTube. This will allow content creators to send all of their viewers to another direct to drive discovery of other channels. However, this feature has certain restrictions: only those with more than 1,000 subscribers and no strikes will be able to send their viewers to another channel.

Another issue related to this feature is that those who want to use the feature, must be subscribed to the other channel, or that he has enabled the function. These types of restrictions are YouTube’s way of dealing with ‘hate raids’, where content creators send their viewers to denigrate or harass other streamers.

full screen mode

As its name indicates, YouTube will enable a full screen mode that will allow us to see the live in landscape while we interact with the chat. To do this, the screen will be divided into two halves. Another mode will make the live show fill the entire screen, while the number of viewers will appear in a corner of the screen.

This feature will be the first to arrive of all, with a release scheduled for next week.

Live Q&A

This is an initiative to make it easy for users to send questions to the content creator. Questions will be highlighted at the top of the entire chat, so the streamer can see them more easily.