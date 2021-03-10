YouTube: More Than 120 Million U.S. Viewers on Connected TVs in 2020

YouTube is once more touting the living-room TV because the fastest-growing display in its gadget matrix, angling to get extra advertisers to spend cash on the platform.

In December 2020, greater than 120 million Individuals streamed YouTube and YouTube TV on their TVs — up over 20% from 100 million in March 2020, in response to the Google-owned video big. That carry, pushed by the COVID-19 pandemic, helped gas YouTube’s $6.89 billion in advert income in the fourth quarter of 2020, up 46% 12 months over 12 months.

Furthermore, about one-fourth of YouTube’s logged-in connected-TV viewers final December watched YouTube and YouTube TV content material nearly completely (greater than 90% of their complete viewing) on TV screens.

YouTube is pushing its CTV attain forward of the 2021-22 U.S. TV upfront shopping for season, when for the primary time advertisers will be capable of measure their YouTube connected-TV campaigns by means of Nielsen’s Digital Advert Scores and Whole Advert Scores.

“Viewers are abandoning conventional primetime, and we’re discovering at YouTube that the brand new primetime is private,” Neal Mohan, YouTube’s chief product officer, wrote in a weblog submit Wednesday. Streaming video “offers advertisers extra locations to achieve these clients who’ve been abandoning TV for streaming platforms, together with hard-to-reach viewers.”

In accordance with Comscore information from June 2020, 82.5% of connected-TV viewing in the U.S. comes from 5 streaming providers: Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime, Hulu and Disney Plus. Of these, solely YouTube and Hulu promote adverts, Mohan identified.

Mohan additionally cited a February 2020 examine YouTube commissioned from analysis agency Speak Shoppe, which discovered 70% of YouTube viewers say they purchased a product as the results of seeing the model on YouTube. The video platform is testing a brand new built-in buying expertise that can let viewers make purchases straight on YouTube, Mohan introduced final month.