YouTube Music Executive Carletta Higginson on Creating Opportunities

My earliest recollections of Black Historical past Month elicit pictures of Harriet [Tubman], Rosa [Parks], and Martin [Luther King Jr.]. Black and white visuals of the Civil Rights Motion had been bookended by memorizing well-known “firsts.” Each February, we engaged with Black life in the best way one may a museum, shortly surveying every exhibit, studying temporary summaries of pioneers and previous relics. At that age, Black Historical past Month was a possibility to look again, however within the current, I used to be the one Black woman in my decrease Manhattan classroom.

I arrived at NYU with plans to grow to be a physician. Like so many keen undergraduates, a charismatic determine made me rethink my complete trajectory. Her title was Claire Huxtable. This fictional “Cosby Present” character, performed by Phylicia Rashad, was the primary Black girl I had ever seen apply regulation. She was profitable and owned a brownstone and appeared similar to me. My resolution was made.

After graduating from Columbia Regulation Faculty, I finally moved to a agency, working carefully with a associate who specialised within the media and leisure area. He shortly turned a mentor, sponsor and good friend, serving to me discover my voice on this unfamiliar territory. I used to be a fourth-year regulation agency affiliate when he got here to inform me that he was leaving. He requested if I might be a part of him at one other agency to construct out its content material, media and leisure apply group. This wasn’t a possibility that was afforded to many, not to mention many who appeared like me. It was by this expertise that I turned one of many first individuals in my regulation faculty class to be named associate. I used to be lastly Claire Huxtable.

Nonetheless, this wasn’t a sitcom. For all the things that I had achieved, I used to be nonetheless the one Black girl within the room. Actuality usually undercuts Black pleasure that manner. See, this was earlier than we advised individuals to “Convey your entire self to work.” I used to be alone in an area that didn’t mirror my id. As waves of alienation started to take me beneath, I discovered myself challenged by my very own success.

Are you able to be the primary? Are you able to be the one one?

I took these emotions and finessed them into motivation. I walked into each assembly, each courtroom, extra ready than these round me as a result of I refused to permit anybody to query my presence, together with myself. Having to work twice as onerous is an understood penance of being born Black and I leaned all the best way in. I started to develop comfy in my pores and skin, however with that sense of self got here a brand new query: If onerous work is the one prerequisite for fulfillment, why am I nonetheless alone? I spotted that the one distinction in my story was that after upon a time a associate noticed one thing in me and took an opportunity. He gave a possibility to an individual that didn’t seem like anybody else within the room.

I finally took my skills to YouTube Music, the place I’m at present the primary Black girl to function Director of Music Publishing. Whereas I’ve been lucky to steer many profitable initiatives at YouTube, the true reflection of my work is in creating alternatives for others. I’m one of many govt chairs on the steering committee main our #YouTubeBlack Voices fund. I’m a member of our senior advisory group that works with YouTube govt management to higher help and uplift Black workers. I don’t do that work as a result of it’s simple; I do it as a result of it’s essential. As Black individuals, we’re usually requested to bear the burden of our personal oppression. I can’t repair systemic racism, however I can open doorways. That’s why an important work I do is mentoring those that seem like me. I need to present alternatives that had been afforded to me. I would like them to know that they deserve this area too. I need to be the final Black girl to go searching a room and understand she’s the one one there.

It’s on this manner that Black Historical past Month permits us to see modern Black lives within the context of the lengthy arc of Black historical past. It’s not simply an event to cut back the centuries-long wrestle for equality to a couple figures within the black and white visuals from Black Historical past Month programming. Black Historical past Month conjures up us to see our personal story as a part of the bigger narrative; reminding us that the work of people who got here earlier than us continues to be being accomplished by us.

In the present day I see Black Historical past Month by the lens of my two kids. Each February, they sit in a various classroom, studying about their previous Black heroes, whereas celebrating their current Black excellence, and above all the things else, demanding extra from their future Black lives. They gained’t should look to fictional characters for inspiration, they’ll simply look within the room.



Carletta Higginson is Director, International Head of Music Publishing at YouTube. Beforehand, Higginson labored as Director, Music Publishing in North America for YouTube and Google Play Music.