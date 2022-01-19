YouTube Originals closes almost all of its business: it wanted to be Netlix and only got its biggest success, Cobra Kai, to go to Netflix

YouTube has announced that will reduce a significant portion of YouTube Originals, the division of the portal that produced original content such as scripted series, educational videos and music and celebrity programs, until it was practically nothing. It was YouTube’s business director, Robert Kyncl, who announced the news in a statement posted on Twitter.





With these changes, the division of the video giant that wanted to be a rival of Netflix will only finance from now on original content on the YouTube Kids Fund and the Black Voices Fund. The latter is a program created in 2020 for which he promised to invest 100 million dollars to give more visibility to black creators on the platform.

An update on YouTube Originals: pic.twitter.com/PixhgZ2yhU – Robert Kyncl (@rkyncl) January 18, 2022

Notably the one that has been the most successful of this platform– which wanted to compete in the original content sector where Netflix triumphs-, and which is the series ‘Cobra Kai’ (in fact considered one of the best series in general of 2021) was bought by Netflix in 2020. And that in this streaming giant still seems to have a lot of future.

Few successes in six years





The reason for the closure has been confirmed by the leader of this website: “Over six years, YouTube made few titles that looked like smash hits.This division was created in 2016. It started with scripted shows and creator-focused movies, like the comedy-thriller series Scare PewDiePie. In 2017, YouTube said the first season of these original (subscriber-only) content amassed 250 million views.

The company, whose content was too expensive for the market, then went on to offer ad-supported content and free access to its content for all users without a subscription. The original contents continued to happen, but no really catchy titles, as you can see from the results.

New original shows were announced last year, including series with Will Smith and Alicia Keys. YouTube says that will respect existing commitments for the programs that are already airing and that the creators will be contacted in the coming days.