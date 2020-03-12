YouTube reverses coronavirus monetization policy

YouTube is doing an about face on its modern coronavirus protection.

The Google-owned video streaming company has decided to allow some creators and data channels to monetize its coronavirus-related content material materials. This exchange comes instantly from YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki in a letter to creators on Wednesday.

Merely remaining week, YouTube began to films that contained higher than a “passing level out” of the coronavirus. The switch was extensively criticized by way of YouTubers inside the effectively being and data niches.

In line with the company, the coronavirus falls beneath its “delicate matter” pointers which have been rolled out to protect advertisers from having ads confirmed on content material materials which may be maybe irrelevant content material materials. This protection moreover helps prevent YouTube from capitalizing off of these delicate events. Study additional…

