YouTube Sets Originals Slate Focused on Black Voices, Racial Justice

YouTube introduced a world slate of recent and returning initiatives devoted to amplifying Black voices and highlighting racial justice points, together with 5 new initiatives from its not too long ago introduced $100 million fund for Black creators.

The lineup contains documentary collection “Resist” from govt producer Patrisse Cullors (pictured above), cofounder of Black Lives Matter; an HBCU homecoming livestream particular; and a particular taking a look at well being points within the Black group from Charles D. King and Macro Tv Studios.

“Race has by no means been a simple situation to confront however the occasions over the previous few months have opened up doorways of dialogue and motion that had as soon as appeared closed,” Malik Ducard, YouTube’s VP of content material partnerships, mentioned in saying the slate. “Throughout YouTube, we’ve an amazing alternative and accountability to contribute to those conversations about racial justice in a significant manner.”

In keeping with YouTube, it is going to proceed to take a position funds from the $100 million Black voices fund over the subsequent three years to accumulate and produce authentic programming with the purpose of immediately supporting Black creators and artists on YouTube. The primary undertaking from the fund was June’s “Bear Witness, Take Motion,” a livestreamed particular hosted by Widespread and Keke Palmer centered on racial justice points that featured dialogue panels, musical tributes and extra.

Listed below are the brand new and returning YouTube originals from the fund:

“Resist” (premieres October 2020): 12-episode documentary collection follows the grassroots work of multicultural and intersectional organizations combating the Los Angeles County’s $3.5 billion jail growth plan in 2018 and examines the problems of money bail, illegal arrest, over-policing of Black and brown neighborhoods, and mass incarceration. The collection options tales from BLM cofounder Patrisse Cullors, members of JusticeLA together with Jayda Rasberry of Dignity and Energy Now, Helen Jones of Dignity and Energy Now and Black Lives Matter Los Angeles, Bamby Salcedo of TransLatina Coalition, and Johnathan Perez of Immigrant Youth Coalition. Produced by Blackpills and Vice Media Group’s Pulse Movies. Government producers are Patrisse Cullors, Dream Hampton, Mervyn Marcano, Thomas Benski, Marisa Clifford, Robin Frank, Tani Ikeda, Kai Bowe, Davey Spens, Clara Levy and Philipe Haim.

"HBCU Homecoming 2020: Meet Me On The Yard" (livestream premieres Oct. 24): With traditionally Black schools and universities cancelling their annual Homecomings as a result of COVID pandemic, YouTube is launching a digital celebration in partnership with Jesse Collins Leisure and Reside Nation City. The 2-hour livestream will increase funds for the United Negro Faculty Fund and the Thurgood Marshall Faculty Fund. The particular will function musical performances, band performances from Jackson State College's Sonic Increase of the South and FAMU's Marching 100, step performances, appearances from HBCU college students, alumni and YouTube creators, and video packages representing the legacy of HBCUs. Government producers are Jesse Collins, Shawn Gee, Dionne Harmon, Brandon Pankey and Chris Wagner.

(livestream premieres Oct. 24): With traditionally Black schools and universities cancelling their annual Homecomings as a result of COVID pandemic, YouTube is launching a digital celebration in partnership with Jesse Collins Leisure and Reside Nation City. The 2-hour livestream will increase funds for the United Negro Faculty Fund and the Thurgood Marshall Faculty Fund. The particular will function musical performances, band performances from Jackson State College’s Sonic Increase of the South and FAMU’s Marching 100, step performances, appearances from HBCU college students, alumni and YouTube creators, and video packages representing the legacy of HBCUs. Government producers are Jesse Collins, Shawn Gee, Dionne Harmon, Brandon Pankey and Chris Wagner. “Bear Witness, Take Motion Half Two” (working title; livestream premieres December 2020): Following the success of the primary “Bear Witness, Take Motion” particular, which was the primary YouTube Originals undertaking to return from YouTube’s $100M Black content material fund, Half Two will once more encourage the platform’s international group to take motion for racial justice uniting YouTube creators, public figures, and influential voices. Along with the livestream, “Bear Witness, Take Motion” Half Two will function distinctive voices from the Black group producing brief kind content material to share their views and experiences on racial inequity, which can reside on YouTube. Viewers shall be inspired to donate to racial justice initiatives immediately on the YouTube livestream. The particular is produced by the SpringHill Firm, Fly On The Wall Leisure, and Byron Phillips. Reginald Hudlin serves as Government Producer and Showrunner.

"Onyx Household Dinner" (premiering early 2021): Be a part of the Onyx household, who've over 6 million mixed subscribers on YouTube, for a multigenerational dinner-table dialog about life and what's going on on the earth that includes particular weekly visitors. Produced by Pocket.watch in affiliation with Shine World; govt produced by Keith Brown, Albie Hecht, the Onyx household and Chris M. Williams.

(premiering early 2021): Be a part of the Onyx household, who’ve over 6 million mixed subscribers on YouTube, for a multigenerational dinner-table dialog about life and what’s going on on the earth that includes particular weekly visitors. Produced by Pocket.watch in affiliation with Shine World; govt produced by Keith Brown, Albie Hecht, the Onyx household and Chris M. Williams. “Barbershop Medication” (working title; premiering 2021): Particular explores the impression race and socioeconomic standing have on healthcare and longevity. The barbershop has lengthy been a middle of the Black group and drawing from this idea of group medication, the particular will carry collectively musicians, famend physicians, YouTube creators and group members in a well-known barbershop. The group will focus on right now’s most urgent well being considerations and lift consciousness of points starting from vaccines to diabetes, and from most cancers to psychological well being. Government produced by Charles D. King, Marta Fernandez, Jelani Johnson, and Alisha Corpas Wynn for Macro Tv Studios.

Under are upcoming and returning YouTube originals developed previous to the launch of YouTube’s Black content material fund that additionally heart on the worldwide Black expertise and handle racial justice: