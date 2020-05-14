YouTube Star Corey La Barrie’s Death Gets Emotional Tribute From Best Friend And Video Partner Crawford Collins

View this submit on Instagram

Corey, you had been my brother/finest buddy/channel companion and one loopy motherfucker. From the the first day I met you you’ve achieved nothing however push me to be a greater particular person and assist me out any likelihood you had. Anytime i wanted assist with a video or had no cash to name an uber or wanted a spot to remain you had been at all times the first one to assist me out and the identical would go for any of your folks that wanted the identical. You’re the good instance of a supportive buddy and what everyone seems to be saying about you helps that 1000x over. You at all times lived life to the fullest (despite the fact that it typically acquired us into some hassle) and people reminiscences we share I’ll cherish without end. I’m gonna miss you yelling at me to “edit the video!” otherwise you asking me “did you ship within the footage?” and I want extra then something that we may have achieved all the massive plans that we had for the longer term. However I take consolation in realizing how many individuals you impacted positively in such a short while and due to that your legacy will reside without end. I’ve by no means been a lot of a author and I may communicate for hours about how a lot you’ve impacted me and everybody round you however i’ll finish this one right here. You’re a legend bro. Love you at all times????