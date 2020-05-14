YouTube Star Corey La Barrie’s Death Gets Emotional Tribute From Best Friend And Video Partner Crawford Collins

Depart a Remark
Followers of well-liked YouTube star Corey La Barrie had been extraordinarily shocked to study that the net entertainer had been killed in a lethal automobile accident over Mom’s Day weekend, together with his buddy and Ink Grasp vet Daniel Silva getting arrested for the crash. After a number of days of relative silence, La Barrie’s finest buddy and YouTube channel companion Crawford Collins opened up and shared his closely mournful response to the unlucky tragedy, following within the footsteps of La Barrie’s mom and brother.
With a heavy coronary heart, Crawford Collins took to Instagram and shared a prolonged and loving submit honoring his bestie and roommate Corey La Barrie. Try the primary half beneath.
Corey, you had been my brother/finest buddy/channel companion and one loopy motherfucker. From the the first day I met you you’ve achieved nothing however push me to be a greater particular person and assist me out any likelihood you had. Anytime i wanted assist with a video or had no cash to name an Uber or wanted a spot to remain you had been at all times the first one to assist me out and the identical would go for any of your folks that wanted the identical. You’re the good instance of a supportive buddy and what everyone seems to be saying about you helps that 1000x over.
Already well-liked on YouTube and social media as separate entities, Corey La Barrie and Crawford Collins joined forces for the “Corey & Crawford” YouTube channel. There, the duo performed video games, took on varied challenges, and usually had fun.
Beneath is the remainder of Crawford Collins’ touching social media submit.
You at all times lived life to the fullest (despite the fact that it typically acquired us into some hassle) and people reminiscences we share I’ll cherish without end. I’m gonna miss you yelling at me to ‘edit the video!’ otherwise you asking me ‘did you ship within the footage?’ and I want extra then something that we may have achieved all the massive plans that we had for the longer term. However I take consolation in realizing how many individuals you impacted positively in such a short while and due to that your legacy will reside without end. I’ve by no means been a lot of a author and I may communicate for hours about how a lot you’ve impacted me and everybody round you however i’ll finish this one right here. You’re a legend bro. Love you at all times.
It was solely in March 2020 when La Barrie and Collins shared a video asserting that that they had moved right into a quite spacious Los Angeles home collectively dubbed the C4 Home, which they shared with fellow YouTube influencers Chelsey Amaro and J.C. Caylen. The latter two seem in a number of of La Barrie’s movies as effectively, and understandably shared in Collins’ ache over their buddy’s demise.
On Sunday, Could 10, Corey La Barrie was celebrating his birthday and interacting with followers on social media, having shared a video of himself ingesting champagne and jamming to 2 Chainz’ “Birthday Music.” That night, he allegedly attended a celebration with Ink Grasp tattoo artist Daniel Silva, and the pair had been stated to be ingesting alcohol.
Later within the evening, Daniel Silva was allegedly driving at excessive speeds when he misplaced management of the automobile and crashed right into a road signal and a tree. Witnesses claimed that an injured Silva tried to stroll away from the accident, however was saved on the scene by involved residents. He and Corey La Barrie had been transported to the hospital, the place the latter died from his accidents. Silva, in the meantime, was arrested for homicide and brought into custody, together with his bond initially set at $200,000.
Crawford Collins’ emotional Instagram submit could be learn in full beneath.
Corey La Barrie and his YouTube buddies had been making quarantine-based movies in the newest previous. Try a type of movies beneath to get a way of how pleasant and foolish La Barrie and Crawford Collins had been.
For any followers who wish to participate in serving to the household out with funeral prices and the like, a GoFundMe marketing campaign was arrange by Ashley La Barrie. After solely being up for round a day or so, it has already introduced in additional than the $150,00Zero objective, and is rising by the minute.
Here is hoping Crawford Collins and Corey La Barrie’s household and different buddies are capable of proceed celebrating the YouTube star’s life to the fullest as a manner of dealing with their disappointment.
