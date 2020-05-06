YouTube Star ‘Like Nastya’ to Develop Merchandise Under IMG Deal – Variety

Prepare to see a tide of T-shirts, toys and different merch primarily based on “Like Nastya,” the vastly common Russian-American 6-year-old YouTube vlogger.

The household of Anastasia Radzinskaya, star of YouTube’s Like Nastya channel with practically 54 million subscribers, inked an unique world cope with IMG to develop a line of licensed shopper merchandise. The web star is managed by Eyal Baumel, CEO of L.A.-based multichannel community Yoola, and repped by WME, which like IMG is a division of Endeavor.

IMG, the Anastasia’s first licensing consultant, will work with the household to discover licensed product alternatives together with “toys, attire, equipment, homeware, meals and beverage and extra,” the corporate stated.

The child influencer’s YouTube channels generate over 3.Three billion month-to-month views. She is among the many top-earning YouTubers, having generated $18 million income from June 2018-June 2019, per Forbes estimates.

Born in Russia in 2014, Radzinskaya was recognized with cerebral palsy. In 2016, her dad and mom began sharing movies on YouTube of her participating in common actions and several other movies went viral after her situation improved. Anastasia now vlogs along with her dad and the household has some 120 million subscribers throughout a number of YouTube channels together with Like Nastya, Like Nastya Present, Like Nastya Vlog, and Like Nastya PRT. Anastasia speaks 4 languages (Russian, English, Spanish and Mandarin) and produces local-language content material throughout the channels.

“We’re happy to be working with IMG to develop merchandise that can present new methods for Anastasia’s tens of millions of viewers world wide to have interaction along with her vibrant character, tales and content material,” Baumel stated in a press release.

Gary Krakower, IMG’s VP of licensing, added that the merchandise-development focus will likely be on merchandise “that spotlight and embody the spirit of her instructional, playful and colourful YouTube content material, which we hope will encourage kids to embrace their curiosity and discover the world round them.”