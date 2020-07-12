YouTube Star was 24 – Variety

Nicole Thea, a London dancer and influencer who had gained a following for her YouTube movies following her being pregnant, died Saturday. She was 24.

Thea had named her unborn son Reign; he didn’t survive both, in keeping with an Instagram publish on her account from her mom. A explanation for loss of life was not launched.

“It’s with nice unhappiness that I’ve to tell you that Nicole and her son she and Boga named Reign sadly handed away on Saturday morning,” her mom wrote.

Thea had amassed 123,000 Instagram followers and 76,000 YouTube subscribers for her movies, which featured her associate Boga together with musings on her being pregnant, which was stated to be near-term.

Her associate, road dancer World Boga, allowed some pre-scheduled movies to be launched after her loss of life, her mom wrote.

A few of her latest movies included Boga and her brothers ranking her maternity outfits and an Instagram video of what was in her hospital bag.

Thea had a number of promoting companions for her content material in addition to a line of knickknack and false eyelashes known as The Thea Kollection.