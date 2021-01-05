YouTube Suspends News Corp-Owned TalkRadio for Rules Violations

YouTube pulled down the channel of U.Ok. radio station TalkRadio, which is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, for unspecified violations of its guidelines.

“This account has been terminated for violating YouTube’s Group Pointers,” a discover reads on the web page the place TalkRadio’s channel had been. Google didn’t instantly reply to a request for extra information.

YouTube’s suspension of TalkRadio may very well be associated to the London-based station’s claims concerning COVID-19, the BBC reported, noting that claims made by TalkRadio friends — together with the allegation that “a lot of the inhabitants” of the U.Ok. was “already immune” to the coronavirus earlier than it arrived within the nation — have been disputed by British fact-checking group Full Reality.

In a assertion Tuesday on Twitter, TalkRadio wrote, “We urgently await an in depth response from Google/YouTube in regards to the nature of the breach that has led to our channel being faraway from its platform.”

The broadcaster added, “TalkRadio is an Ofcom-licensed and controlled broadcaster, and has strong editorial controls in place, taking care to stability debate. We frequently interrogate authorities knowledge and we’ve got controls in place, use verifiable sources and provides area to cautious number of voices and opinions.”

TalkRadio had about 250,000 subscribers on its YouTube channel. Within the tweet, TalkRadio additionally posted hyperlinks the place listeners can tune in on its web site in addition to stay on Fb and Twitter.

After the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020, YouTube adopted a coverage banning “dangerous misinformation” associated to the illness (together with movies that deny the efficacy of suggestions from well being authorities to cease the unfold of COVID). In October, the video platform expanded that to additionally cowl misinformation associated to coronavirus vaccines.

Final fall, YouTube suspended far-right One America News Community for one week, citing repeated violations of its COVID-19 misinformation coverage.