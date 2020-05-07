YouTube TV Adds 14 ViacomCBS Cable Networks Under Expanded Pact – Variety

YouTube TV subscribers will lastly have the ability to tune into ViacomCBS’s BET, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and eight different cable nets beginning this summer season.

Under an expanded, multiyear pact between Google and ViacomCBS, YouTube TV will add 14 cable networks from the legacy Viacom — which have been lacking from YouTube TV ever because it launched three years in the past. The deal additionally offers for continued carriage of CBS broadcast stations, CBS Sports activities Community, Pop TV, Smithsonian Channel, and The CW on YouTube TV’s stay TV and on-demand subscription service.

The deal additionally features a continued dedication to distribute ViacomCBS’ premium subscription providers, together with Showtime, on YouTube TV, in addition to an prolonged partnership to distribute the media firm’s content material on the broader YouTube platforms. Monetary phrases of the settlement weren’t disclosed.

YouTube TV, priced at $49.99 per thirty days, is slated so as to add the brand new ViacomCBS cable nets to its lineup this summer season. The networks are: BET, CMT, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon, Paramount Community, TV Land, VH1, BET Her, MTV2, Nick Jr., NickToons, TeenNick and MTV Basic.

Alphabet, Google’s guardian firm, most just lately stated YouTube TV had over 2 million subscribers as of the tip of 2019.

“We’re thrilled to have reached an expanded settlement with YouTube TV that acknowledges the complete energy of our newly mixed portfolio as ViacomCBS,” stated Ray Hopkins, president of Viacom’s U.S. networks distribution. “Google has been a superb associate, and we stay up for bringing much more of our leisure networks to YouTube TV subscribers for the primary time.”

Lori Conkling, YouTube TV world head of partnerships, added that the expanded partnership “delivers on our promise to supply a premium portfolio of content material to our YouTube TV subscribers, in addition to throughout the YouTube platforms.”

YouTube TV is presently out there solely within the U.S. The over-the-top TV service offers entry to over 70 channels, together with native ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC stations in most markets. YouTube TV contains limitless cloud DVR cupboard space, personalised watch suggestions, and as much as six accounts per family.

(Pictured above: Comedy Central’s “The Every day Present With Trevor Noah”)