YouTube TV Keeps Fox Regional Sports Networks in Lineup as Sinclair Talks Continue

YouTube TV prospects for now nonetheless have entry to Fox Sports-branded regional sports activities networks and YES Community, after Google agreed to a brief contract extension with Sinclair Broadcast Group whereas the 2 sides attempt to hammer out a brand new distribution deal.

YouTube TV’s carriage deal for the Fox RSNs and YES had been set to run out Friday at midnight ET, and YouTube had beforehand mentioned it might drop the sports activities channels on Saturday, Feb. 29 after failing to succeed in a renewal with Sinclair, which acquired the 21 sports activities nets and a stake in YES Community from Disney final yr.

The TeamYouTube account on Twitter mentioned in a number of updates Friday evening and Saturday morning that it agreed to a brief extension with Sinclair to maintain the Fox RSNs and YES obtainable throughout deal talks. “We’re ready for an replace on the settlement we’re engaged on with them,” TeamYouTube mentioned in one tweet.

YouTube beforehand confirmed that it might not lower the value of the $50-per-month TV package deal in the occasion the Fox RSNs went darkish. “We don’t have plans to decrease the fee right now – this alteration is a mirrored image of the rising price of sports activities content material,” the Google-owned video service mentioned. A Sinclair rep mentioned Thursday that the broadcaster had provided YouTube TV “the most effective phrases beneath which their opponents carry our regional sports activities networks.”

Such carriage fights have been a part of the pay-TV panorama for years — and sports activities networks in explicit are the priciest properties on the dial. The YouTube-Sinclair public spat comes after Dish Community dropped the Fox RSNs from satellite tv for pc and Sling TV lineups in July 2019 and Fubo TV lower them from its subscription-streaming service in January.

YouTube TV had over 2 million subscribers on the finish of 2019, based on Google. The streaming service contains 70-plus channels together with ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC (with all 4 in 98% of U.S. markets), plus cable nets together with ESPN, HGTV, TNT, AMC, Meals Community, CNN and Fox Information.

Sinclair acquired the 21 Fox regional sports activities networks from Disney, which was required to divest the RSNs as a part of securing Justice Division approval of its deal for 21st Century Fox’s movie and TV companies. Below a separate pact with Disney, Sinclair acquired an curiosity in YES Community, which carries New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets video games.

In the meantime, Sinclair can be at the moment the midst of renegotiating an RSN cope with Comcast. Sinclair earlier this month launched Marquee, a brand new sports activities networks for the Chicago Cubs, for which it says it has carriage offers with greater than 40 distributors together with DirecTV, Constitution, Hulu and AT&T TV Now.

The Sinclair-owned Fox Sports regional networks serve as the TV properties for 15 MLB groups, 17 NBA groups and 13 NHL groups. The 21 RSNs are: Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas Metropolis, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sportstime Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket (L.A.), Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Solar, Fox Sports Tennessee, Fox Sports West and Fox Sports Wisconsin.

Right here’s a map from Sinclair displaying the groups affiliated with the Fox RSNs: