YouTube TV to Drop Sinclair-Owned Fox Regional Sports Networks

YouTube TV clients are dropping 19 Fox regional sports activities networks owned by Sinclair Broadcast Group as of Thursday, after Google and the broadcaster couldn’t attain phrases on a renewal.

Beginning Oct. 1, 2020, the Fox-branded RSNs will not be out there on YouTube TV, in accordance to Google. In February, Google had negotiated an extension with Sinclair to proceed offering the RSNs via the top of MLB, NHL and NBA 2020 seasons. Now that these leagues’ common seasons are over, “that extension is expiring,” YouTube TV mentioned Tuesday.

“To deliver you 85+ channels, we periodically renegotiate contracts with content material house owners,” YouTube TV mentioned in a Twitter thread saying the drop of Fox RSNs. “This was a tough choice made after months of negotiations. We hope we will deliver Fox RSNs again sooner or later.”

Sinclair Broadcast Group reps didn’t instantly reply to a request for remark.

In June, YouTube TV hiked the value of the baseline month-to-month package deal by 30%, to $64.99 monthly.

With YouTube TV dropping the Fox RSNs, the streaming service’s clients will not have entry to DVR recordings they comprised of networks.

Beneath the prior deal extension with Sinclair, YouTube TV restricted the areas the place some or the entire 19 Fox RSNs had been out there (whereas it dropped YES Community within the larger New York space and Fox Sports Prime Ticket and Fox Sports West within the Los Angeles metro space).

Sinclair acquired the 21 Fox regional sports activities networks from Disney, which was required to divest the RSNs as a part of securing Justice Division approval of its deal for twenty first Century Fox’s movie and TV companies. Beneath a separate pact with Disney, Sinclair acquired an curiosity in YES, which carries New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets video games.

Final 12 months, Dish Community dropped the Fox RSNs from satellite tv for pc and Sling TV lineups, whereas over-the-top TV supplier Fubo TV minimize them in January.

The Sinclair-owned RSNs that can be rolling off YouTube TV are: Fox Sports Arizona, Fox Sports Carolinas, Fox Sports Detroit, Fox Sports Florida, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Kansas Metropolis, Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports New Orleans, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Ohio, Fox Sportstime Ohio, Fox Sports Oklahoma, Fox Sports Prime Ticket (L.A.), Fox Sports San Diego, Fox Sports South, Fox Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southwest, Fox Sports Solar, Fox Sports Tennessee, and Fox Sports Wisconsin.