YouTube Vanced closes due to pressure from Google: one of the best alternatives to YouTube is leaving to not see ads and more

It’s nothing new to come across apps that bypass some of the YouTube app’s restrictions, but YouTube Vanced was the standout. Now those responsible have had to stop the project due to legal problems.

Through their social media confirmed that their app would be discontinued, which means that they will remove the links from their official website. The pressure from Google has finally made a dent, making YouTube Premium have a somewhat less difficult path.

YouTube Vanced runs out of updates, although the app will continue to work

Many users trusted YouTube Vanced. The application was quite versatile, since in addition to being able to skip the ads on the platform, could also make the video sound with the screen lockedfeatures that have been exclusive to YouTube Premium for some time.

Other cool features that were also available in Vanced were the ability to see the number of ‘Dislikes’ in videos or add a dark theme for AMOLED screens that not even the official app has.

Vanced has been discontinued. In the coming days, the download links on the website will be taken down. We know this is not something you wanted to hear but it’s something we need to do. Thank you all for supporting us over the years. — Vanced Official (@YTVanced) March 13, 2022

It was on the official Telegram channel where those responsible confirmed that this decision was made due to legal problems with Google. Although they have assured that they will remove the links from their website, from YouTube Vanced they have also confirmed that those who have the app installed they will be able to continue enjoying it without problems, although without updates. Its managers set a period of a couple of years for its functions to stop working without the updates that kept them active.

Those who prefer to use unofficial apps to have the features of YouTube Premium still have plenty to choose fromsince they are modified versions of the official YouTube app to be able to bypass the restrictions.