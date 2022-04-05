YouTube video explaining why it copyright blocks a video… it’s copyright blocked

Talen Lee, a video game creator and content for social networks (among others, for his YouTube channel, the platform featured in this story), he wanted to know if he could include ten seconds of audio from a video clip in a video he was creating. To learn more about the official policy on fair use in terms of copyright, she took a test.

The paradox is that in this test that I was doing, YouTube itself, to explain why you can’t include this audio, offered him a video to explain it. But that video made by YouTube itself has been blocked due to a copyright claim, so the user cannot see it and therefore does not know what violated this law.

I’m debating if I include, like, ten seconds of a music video clip’s audio in an upcoming video and thought I’d check what the official policy is on fair use. They provide a video to explain that, which has been apparently blocked for a copyright claim, so I can’t watch it pic.twitter.com/TPMdp6G0eO — Languages ​​Lee (@Talen_Lee) April 1, 2022

A US-only content





The message the user receives is that “the video is not available in your country for a copyright claim”. But he clarifies that this same video is available in the United States to protect “fair use” or legitimate use. According to the response of other users, “legitimate use” is only a legal defense of United States courts a time a legal action is initiated.

Talen Lee recalls that he is a YouTube creator in a country other than the United States, trying to check what the Alphabet platform tells him about what he should know about its policy. And of course, upon receiving the message in a video that only available in the United Statesit does not clear him of doubts.

And with this debate on Twitter there are those who protest that copyright is something old that has not been able to adapt to the arrival of new technological platforms.