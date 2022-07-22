YouTube wants us to click on the products that appear in the videos and some influencers already use their new system

E-commerce has evolved to such an extent that it is no longer necessary to enter a shopping website to find products that interest us or that we want to purchase. For some time, social networks such as TikTok, or Instagram, integrate systems to buy products through labels in the posts, being a way for brands to advertise themselves and for the content creator to get some extra money for it.

Everything indicates that YouTube also wants to follow this path. And it is that it has invited a select group of content creators to test its new product tag program. This consists of label the product that appears in the video with information and purchase linkmaking the content creator take extra money.

Extra money for adding product tags to videos

This system is still in the testing phase, and according to Business Insider, a small number of content creators were invited to participate in the program a few months ago. Youtubers were also paid to test the system. And it is that in addition to receive a fixed monthly amount for adding product tags to videosthey also take a commission for each click.



Imagen: Business Insider

This tag system works in a very similar way to what we can see today on platforms like TikTok or Instagram, where certain posts contain tags with product information, price and purchase link. In the case of YouTube, a “see products” notification will pop up on the video, and by clicking, users can see an interface dedicated to knowing all the products that appear in it, with additional information. If they wish, they can also visit the purchase link for each product, taking them to the brand’s website.

Apparently, YouTube is not offering affiliate commissions for each product sale, but rather they pay the content creator a fixed monthly amount for using the tool. In addition, as we have mentioned, they would also take a small amount for each click on the link.

The amount paid to each content creator seems to differ according to comments from the medium. And it depends on the product being advertised and “other factors”. Also, this seems to affect YouTube’s algorithms in a way that videos containing product tags have more exposure on the platform.

Without further details, we will have to wait if YouTube finally ends up implementing this tool on the platform globally. It is certainly where the medium is evolving, both for better and for worse.