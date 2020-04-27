YouTube ‘We Are One’ Free Digital Film Festival Teams With 20 Partners – Variety

With COVID-19 shuttering movie fests worldwide, YouTube has stepped in to launch a 10-day digital movie pageant this spring with 20 companions — streaming free to cinema followers all over the place.

We Are One: A World Film Festival is being produced and arranged by New York’s Tribeca Enterprises. The YouTube-hosted occasion will characteristic programming from 20 high movie festivals together with the Cannes Film Festival, Toronto Worldwide Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Berlin Worldwide Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival and Venice Film Festival.

The web pageant is ready to run from Might 29-June 7, 2020, and can be obtainable at youtube.com/weareone. The free-to-watch programming, which is not going to embrace any adverts, is to incorporate characteristic movies, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and panel discussions.

For now, organizers aren’t figuring out particular movies anticipated to be screened within the We Are One fest. They mentioned a full schedule can be obtainable within the coming weeks.

Viewers can be requested to make donations for COVID-19 reduction, which YouTube and Tribeca mentioned will profit the World Well being Group and native orgs in areas globally.

The person movie festivals will curate their very own programming tracks. The 20 fests at present partnered with We Are One are: Annecy Worldwide Animation Film Festival, Berlin Worldwide Film Festival, BFI London Film Festival, Cannes Film Festival, Guadalajara Worldwide Film Festival, Worldwide Film Festival & Awards Macao (IFFAM), Jerusalem Film Festival, Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI), Karlovy Range Worldwide Film Festival, Locarno Film Festival, Marrakech Worldwide Film Festival, New York Film Festival, San Sebastian Worldwide Film Festival, Sarajevo Film Festival, Sundance Film Festival, Sydney Film Festival, Tokyo Worldwide Film Festival, Toronto Worldwide Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, and Venice Film Festival.

One notable pageant that isn’t a part of the We Are One occasion is SXSW — which already pacted with Amazon to stream 39 movies, shorts and collection initially set for the 2020 pageant in Austin final month. That digital occasion, which can also be free, kicks off this week.

“We Are One: A World Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and supply reduction to audiences worldwide,” Jane Rosenthal, head of Tribeca Enterprises and Tribeca Film Festival, mentioned in a ready assertion. “In working with our extraordinary pageant companions and YouTube we hope that everybody will get a style of what makes every pageant so distinctive and appreciates the artwork and energy of movie.”

To be clear, the particular 10-day streaming occasion on Google’s YouTube just isn’t meant as a alternative for the standalone festivals. Amid the coronavirus chaos, organizers are hoping to salvage what they’ll of the 2020 movie pageant circuit. For instance, Venice Film Festival organizers mentioned they nonetheless plan to carry some type of in-person occasion slated for Sept. 2-12. In the meantime, TIFF, which can also be historically held in September, is gearing up for the potential of a hybrid physical-digital program if needed.

France’s Cannes stays up within the air after two postponements. Festival director Thierry Frémaux advised Variety earlier this month that holding a digital occasion “wouldn’t work.”

In a joint assertion Monday, Cannes Film Festival president Pierre Lescure and Frémaux mentioned, “We’re proud to affix with our companion festivals to highlight really extraordinary movies and expertise, permitting audiences to expertise each the nuances of storytelling from around the globe and the creative personalities of every pageant.”

Robert Kyncl, YouTube’s chief enterprise officer, boasted that the 10-day digital movie pageant is “an occasion that’s by no means been accomplished earlier than and we’re proud to be the house for this incredible content material that’s free to followers around the globe.”