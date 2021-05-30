YouTuber Austin McBroom Shuts Down Rodeo Dr. With Bryce Corridor Pinata

YouTube big name Austin McBroom staged a wild tournament in Bev Hills Saturday … and he had a goal in thoughts — fellow TikToker Bryce Corridor.

Austin informed his fanatics on social he’d catch up with them on Rodeo Pressure at round 4 PM. There used to be no query masses of fanatics would flock to the dear stretch of street … and that’s precisely what they did.

The scene used to be loopy … Austin displayed a piñata with Bryce Corridor’s face on it … and there’s a reason why. Austin and Bryce are going to sq. off in a battle June 12 in Miami at Laborious Rock Stadium, and it’s transparent they’re each out for blood.

You’ll have observed … the two were given into it in what was an enormous brawl previous this month at Fred Segal’s in L.A.

As for Rodeo Pressure … they hoisted the pinata with a rope, however earlier than they might pass to the town police officers confirmed up … since the crowd had necessarily close Rodeo Pressure down. The gang allotted with out incident.

Boxing has taken a difficult left … and gotta say, it’s kinda attention-grabbing.

