YouTuber Jake Paul Gets Backlash for Filming Looting at Arizona Mall – Variety

YouTuber Jake Paul got here underneath hearth after a video emerged on Twitter of him being round looters in an Arizona mall on Saturday night time.

The YouTuber posted movies to his Instagram story displaying him protesting exterior and going through law enforcement officials who threw tear gasoline towards him. He captioned the video “america is in ruins” and “what can we do,” then posted a photograph of his face saying “I’m tear gassed my eyes bleeding.”

Later, a video of looters at the Vogue Sq. mall in Scottsdale, Ariz., emerged on Twitter and confirmed Paul and others watching harm being to the outside of a P.F. Chang’s restaurant. Somebody within the video acknowledges Paul and takes a photograph with him. The identical video later exhibits Paul strolling round contained in the mall as extra looting takes place.

YouTube star Jake Paul and his pals had been caught “looting” and trashing property in a Scottsdale mall final night time amid protests pic.twitter.com/KyrE87TvA9 — Taylor Lorenz (@TaylorLorenz) Might 31, 2020

The YouTuber was not seen inflicting harm within the video, however many individuals on Twitter known as him out for being across the looting, and his title turned trending on Twitter Sunday morning.

Paul issued an announcement on his Twitter account Sunday, emphasizing that he and his group weren’t looting and merely documenting what was occurring.

“To be completely clear, neither I nor anybody in our group was engaged in any looting or vandalism. For context, we spent the day doing our half to peaceable protest probably the most horrific injustices our nation has ever seen, which led to us being tear-gassed for filming the occasions and brutality that had been unfolding in Arizona,” Paul wrote. “We had been gassed and compelled to maintain transferring on foot. We filmed every thing we noticed in an effort to share our expertise and convey extra consideration to the anger felt in each neighborhood we traveled via; we had been strictly documenting, not participating. I don’t condone violence, looting, or breaking the regulation; nonetheless, I perceive the anger and frustration that led to the destruction we witnessed and whereas it’s not the reply, it’s vital that folks see it and collectively work out the way to transfer ahead in a wholesome method. We’re all doing the perfect we are able to to be useful and lift consciousness; this isn’t the time to assault one another, it’s time to hitch collectively and evolve.”