Youtuber Logan Paul recounted the ordeal he went through when he quit marijuana: “I vomited more than 40 times”

Logan Paul is 26 years old and is one of the most popular youtubers in the world (USA TODAY)

Logan Paul he left behind an unforgettable year for him because he was finally able to face Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition boxing match in Miami. With new goals for 2022, the 26-year-old American decided to abandon marijuana cigarettes to start a new cycle in his life, but the experience was not as expected.

As the youtuber commented on his Instagram account, on December 24 he stopped smoking and began to go through the most difficult week of 2021 as he suffered loss of appetite, insomnia, extreme irritability, among other symptoms. “I vomited more than 40 times and spent the night sweating in bed … And all the pharmacies were closed, so I couldn’t get any medicine. I was so dehydrated that I begged the only emergency ambulance in town to hook me up to an IV to get myself together and go out with my friends. They said it wasn’t possible unless they took me to the hospital. “

His desire to party with his friends was stronger than the medical recommendations and that is why he ignored the specialists: “I managed to put on the suit and go to the party for 10 minutes before realizing that my fate was sealed. As I walked home down the icy hill, defeated and disappointed, I threw up five more times on the street. “

Logan Paul, who now stands out as a semi-professional boxer, revealed that this is not the first time this has happened to him at this time of year and attributes it to a “reset” of his system. Therefore, and despite admitting that that day he had stopped smoking marijuana, he did not want to link the two episodes. On the other hand, in the same post, he was reassured by writing that he is already in optimal condition: “I feel much better today and I know that this year is going to be astronomical for me. I hope everyone grabs 2022 by the fucking horns and achieves everything they want ”.

Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Logan Paul met in June 2021 (USA TODAY Sports)

Logan Paul started gaining recognition in 2013 with his short videos in the app Vine, a social network with 6-second footage. While I had already experimented with YouTube When he was younger, he got his true fame by doing sketches comedy in Vine with other popular users and thus gradually began to build its own audience.

When this platform expired in 2017, the American again focused on his channel of YouTube but the dynamics of his appearances changed: he incorporated vlogs diaries and quickly obtained large number of subscribers, who were also replicated on their profiles of Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and other networks. That allowed him to appear on American television shows like Law & Order: SVU, Weird Loners y Stitchers and even got roles in several movies, up to he starred in a film that he wrote himself called Airplane Mode, a kind of American Pie for new generations.

By mid-2018, his appearances were no longer limited to the web and boxing appeared within his spectrum of activities. In August of that year, Logan Paul faced the youtuber British KSI in Manchester and their fight ended in a draw. They both agreed on a “rematch”, which took on even more dimension and was held under professional standards in November 2019 at Staples Center from The Angels. That fight that KSI won was part of a card in which Billy Joe Saunders successfully defended his WBO super middleweight title against Marcelo coceres, Y Devin Haney was also successful in his defense of the WBC lightweight crown against Alfredo Santiago. The boxing world highlighted the seriousness of celebrities.

In 2021 he had his big opportunity against the retired Floyd Mayweather at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. The duel did not have a winner, since it was a mere exhibition, but it did allow him to take another leap in his goal by facing professional fighters.

Logan Paul’s Full Story

Super fun New Years story: I quit smoking weed on Dec 24, have had some pretty nasty withdrawals (loss of appetite, insomnia, extreme irritability), the hardest week in 2021 for me.

Then yesterday on New Years Eve I got food poisoning (which was weird because all I had was a little croissant and a latte in the morning). I vomited over 40 times and spent the night sweating in bed … And all the pharmacies were closed so I couldn’t get any medicine. I was so dehydrated that I begged the only emergency ambulance in town to hook me up to an IV to get myself together and go out with my friends. They said it wasn’t possible unless they took me to the hospital. Obviously fuck that

In an attempt to start the rally of the century, I managed to put on the suit and go to the party for 10 minutes before realizing that my fate was sealed. As I walked back home down the icy hill, defeated and disappointed, I threw up another 5 times on the street.

Coincidentally, this is the third New Year in a row that I have been seriously ill, so I theorized: maybe life has made the beginning of the last few years a nightmare for me, so I appreciate the remaining 364 days. I consider it an involuntary “reboot”. Having been physically and mentally humiliated (again), it’s only from here.

I feel so much better today and I know this year is going to be astronomical for me. I hope everyone grabs 2022 by the fucking horns and achieves everything they want.

KEEP READING:

Shock and mystery in MMA: a fighter who had disappeared two years ago was found dead

He recovered from two falls and won with a shocking KO, but the referee’s attitude outraged the boxing world

He went to watch an ice hockey game, noticed something strange on a coach’s neck, and saved his life

Madness in the NFL: a player took off his uniform, left the field and was fired from the team