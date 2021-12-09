YouTuber Maridhas Arrested: ‘New Kashmir is turning into Tamil Nadu’ after Bipin Rawat’s helicopter crashed, arrested

YouTuber Maridhas Arrested: in Coonoor, Tamil Nadu CDS Bipin Rawat The helicopter crashed. On this, many different army officials together with Bipin Rawat Bipin Rawat died. There’s a wave of mourning in all of the nation at the dying of Bipin Rawat within the helicopter crash incident. Bipin Rawat’s spouse additionally died on this incident. All of the distinguished personalities of the rustic together with PM Modi expressed their condolences. On the similar time, YouTuber Maridhas made any such remark about this incident, and then he was once arrested and despatched to prison.Additionally Learn – The federal government goes to begin the appointment technique of the following CDS of the rustic quickly, they’re at the leading edge of the race

Maridhas, a youtuber from Tamil Nadu Youtuber Maridhas made any such touch upon Twitter, and then he has been arrested. Whilst creating a arguable remark, YouTuber wrote, ‘Tamil Nadu is now turning into Kashmir. And all this is occurring beneath the rule of thumb of DMK. YouTuber wrote – for the separatists DMK It is a sensible choice. Many DMK supporters have additionally made amusing of Bipin Rawat’s dying. And DMK is selling such teams which betray the rustic. It can also be that the incident of the helicopter crash was once hatched right here. Additionally Learn – Video: CDS Bipin Rawat’s Mi-17V-5 helicopter crashes, black field recovered

Objection to this remark of YouTuber began being expressed. YouTuber then deleted this tweet, however through then its screenshots went viral. Tamil Nadu Police took cognizance of this tweet and YouTuber Maridhas filed a case towards Police stated that any such tweet was once made to unfold the improper message and create deviation within the society. YouTuber has been arrested and despatched to prison. Additionally Learn – An ambulance wearing lifeless our bodies of 14 other folks together with CDS Bipin Rawat met with an coincidence, police van additionally turned into a sufferer of injuries